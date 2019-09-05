Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Warrior 6, Sabotage Wrestling Vendetta, and Northeast Wrestling Events

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new Bar Wrestling and a whole lot more. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Warrior Wrestling presets “Warrior 6” Austin Aries Vs Alex Shelley Warrior Wrestling Championship: Brian Cage (c) VS Michael Elgin Tom Lawlor VS Killer Kross The Lucha Bros VS Tessa Blanchard & Daga Mick Foley answers Frank the Clown’s Open Challenge Dragon Lee VS Andrew Everett Atlantis VS Ultimo Guerrero VS Caristico Lance Archer VS Alex Zayne Templario VS Soberano JR Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco VS Wardlow & Brian Pillman jr Special Guest Frank Mir. Sabotage Wrestling: Vendetta (IPPV Replay) Joe Demaro vs Chris Cruz Rok-C vs Alex Gracia Joey Ryan vs Jordynne Grace War of the Genders Championship: GPA (c) v Shotzi Blackheart Sabotage Tag Team Championship: Sea Stars(Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) (c) vs Fun & Sexy? (Baby D & Phoebe) Barrett Brown vs Erica Torres Ali Bama vs Delilah Doom Jenna Lynn vs Raychell Rose Women of Honor World Championship Match: Hyan (Sabotage Champion) v Kelly Klein (Women Of Honor Champion) Northeast Wrestling Presents Big Bethany Bash 2019 – Bethany, CT – 6/1/19 1. DL Hurst vs. Chris Battle 2. Private Party vs. Maine State Posse vs. The Graysons 3. Baron Von Vito Addresses the Crowd 4. The Royal Court vs. Perfect Gamble 5. Mike Verna vs. Keith Youngblood 6. Christian Casanova vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky 7. Northeast Wrestling Title Match: JT Dunn vs. Jimmy Preston w/ Jared Silberklet 8. Brad Hollister vs. Darby Allin