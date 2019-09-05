wrestling / News

Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Warrior 6, Sabotage Wrestling Vendetta, and Northeast Wrestling Events

September 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new Bar Wrestling and a whole lot more. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Warrior Wrestling presets “Warrior 6”

Austin Aries Vs Alex Shelley

Warrior Wrestling Championship: Brian Cage (c) VS Michael Elgin

Tom Lawlor VS Killer Kross

The Lucha Bros VS Tessa Blanchard & Daga

Mick Foley answers Frank the Clown’s Open Challenge

Dragon Lee VS Andrew Everett

Atlantis VS Ultimo Guerrero VS Caristico

Lance Archer VS Alex Zayne

Templario VS Soberano JR

Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco VS Wardlow & Brian Pillman jr

Special Guest Frank Mir.

Sabotage Wrestling: Vendetta (IPPV Replay)

Joe Demaro vs Chris Cruz

Rok-C vs Alex Gracia

Joey Ryan vs Jordynne Grace

War of the Genders Championship: GPA (c) v Shotzi Blackheart

Sabotage Tag Team Championship: Sea Stars(Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) (c) vs Fun & Sexy? (Baby D & Phoebe)

Barrett Brown vs Erica Torres

Ali Bama vs Delilah Doom

Jenna Lynn vs Raychell Rose

Women of Honor World Championship Match: Hyan (Sabotage Champion) v Kelly Klein (Women Of Honor Champion)

Northeast Wrestling Presents Big Bethany Bash 2019 – Bethany, CT – 6/1/19

1. DL Hurst vs. Chris Battle

2. Private Party vs. Maine State Posse vs. The Graysons

3. Baron Von Vito Addresses the Crowd

4. The Royal Court vs. Perfect Gamble

5. Mike Verna vs. Keith Youngblood

6. Christian Casanova vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

7. Northeast Wrestling Title Match: JT Dunn vs. Jimmy Preston w/ Jared Silberklet

8. Brad Hollister vs. Darby Allin

