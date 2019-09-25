Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Bar Wrestling 44 and Joey Janela Shoot Interview

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes Bar Wrestling 44, a Joey Janela shoot interview, and more. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Bar Wrestling 44 I Was In The Pool – Sept. 18, 2019 – Bootleg Theater – Los Angeles, CA

1. Chris Bey vs Jungle Boy

2. RockNES Monsters vs Los Luchas

3. Gentleman Jervis vs “Manscout” Jake Manning

4. Heather Monroe vs Arik Cannon vs Darin Corbin vs Joey Ryan

5. Jake Atlas vs Dom Kubrick

6. Tyler Bateman, Andy Brown, Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas vs Brandon Cutler, Scorpio Sky, Ryan Taylor & Watts

Joey Janela Shoot Interview

Joey Janela is the “Bad Boy” of professional wrestling and Highspots sits down with the Bad Boy moments after his historic main event with Jeff Hart after $5 Wrestling Carolina Stampede. We go in depth with Joey from his not so humble beginnings of BS’ing his way into the business up until signing with All Elite Wrestling. Hear Joeys thoughts on CZW owner DJ Hyde and all the background info on his Spring Break shows. Joey is one of the top 5 wrestlers in the world (according to his Twitter) and not does he deliver in the ring but also in this “shoot” interview like you wouldn’t believe.

Topics Discussed:

CZW

GCW

AEW

Breaking In

His love of Wrestling

and much more!!!!

UWA Elite Crossroads 2019 – Middlesex County Fair

* The Semi-Finals & Finals of the 2019 DynaMike Davis Memorial Tournament

* Bowes vs. Brandon Kirk in a Street Fight for the UWA Elite Championship

* Team Thomas vs. The BROtein Pack for the UWA Elite Tag Team Championships

* Vincent Valentine vs. Sean “Damage” McNelis

IGNITE Wrestling Presents No Limits

Experience the energy, action, and excitement as IGNITE Wrestling Presents No Limits on Saturday, September 14, 2019 starting at noon at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach for an afternoon of non-stop entertainment. Doors open at 11 am and the action begins at 12pm.

IGNITE Undisputed Title Match: Champion Aaron Epic vs Erick Stevens

IGNITE Women’s Title Match: Champion Kaci Lennox vs Kilynn King

IGNITE Tag Team Title Match: Champions TECH vs Brutal Impact (Justin Blax and Joey Ozbourne)

Number One Contenders Match: Ethan Case vs Troy Hollywood vs Serpentico vs Jason Cade

Victor Vences vs Gabriel Lacey

That Klassic Tag Team vs Critical Mayhem

Hunter Law vs Leon Scott