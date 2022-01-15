Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Volumes 8 & 9

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including SHIMMER Volumes 8 & 9 and also Champions of the Squared Circle:

SHIMMER Volume 8

The third match in the series between Sara Del Rey and Mercedes Martinez tops the SHIMMER Volume 8 event. Plus the Minnesota Home Wrecking Crew takes on the newly aligned tandem of Cheerleader Melissa & MsChif, Nattie Neidhart (later Natalya in WWE) takes on Ariel, and more!

Berwyn, IL 10.22.06

Sara Del Rey vs. Mercedes Martinez

Cheerleader Melissa & MsChif vs. Lacey & Rain

Daizee Haze vs. Tiana Ringer

Ariel vs. Nattie Neidhart

Nikki Roxx vs. Malia Hosaka

Josie vs. Amber O’Neal

Allison Danger vs. LuFisto

Serena Deeb vs. Cindy Rogers

Lorelei Lee vs. Lexie Fyfe

SHIMMER Volume 9

Before a standing room only crowd in suburban Chicago, SHIMMER Volume 9 features a double main event! Amazing Kong returns from Japan to take on MsChif in Main Event #1, while it’s a war between two of California’s finest in Main Event #2 between Cheerleader Melissa and Sara Del Rey. Plus the UK’s “Jezebel” Eden Black debuts against Rain, and much more!

Berwyn, IL 4.07.07

Main Event #2: Sara Del Rey vs. Cheerleader Melissa

Main Event #1: MsChif vs. Amazing Kong

Serena Deeb vs. Lacey

Nikki Roxx vs. Tiana Ringer

Daizee Haze vs. Amber O’Neal

Josie vs. Portia Perez

Allison Danger & Cindy Rogers vs. Lexie Fyfe & Malia Hosaka

Ariel vs. Alexa Thatcher

Eden Black vs. Rain

Champions of the Squared Circle

A look back at some of the greatest talents to ever hold a belt!

‘Lightning Kid’ Sean Waltman vs. Jerry Lynn

Jeff Jarrett & Matt Borne vs. ‘Cactus Jack’ Mick Foley & Sheik Braddock

Eddie Gilbert vs. Sam Houston

Jack Victory & John Tatum vs. The Masked Men

Debbie Combs vs. Rockin’ Robin

Jerry Lawler

A compilation of world title bouts featuring Jerry Lawler in classic battles with legends like Terry Gordy & Jimmy Valiant!