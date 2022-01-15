wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Volumes 8 & 9
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including SHIMMER Volumes 8 & 9 and also Champions of the Squared Circle:
SHIMMER Volume 8
The third match in the series between Sara Del Rey and Mercedes Martinez tops the SHIMMER Volume 8 event. Plus the Minnesota Home Wrecking Crew takes on the newly aligned tandem of Cheerleader Melissa & MsChif, Nattie Neidhart (later Natalya in WWE) takes on Ariel, and more!
Berwyn, IL 10.22.06
Sara Del Rey vs. Mercedes Martinez
Cheerleader Melissa & MsChif vs. Lacey & Rain
Daizee Haze vs. Tiana Ringer
Ariel vs. Nattie Neidhart
Nikki Roxx vs. Malia Hosaka
Josie vs. Amber O’Neal
Allison Danger vs. LuFisto
Serena Deeb vs. Cindy Rogers
Lorelei Lee vs. Lexie Fyfe
SHIMMER Volume 9
Before a standing room only crowd in suburban Chicago, SHIMMER Volume 9 features a double main event! Amazing Kong returns from Japan to take on MsChif in Main Event #1, while it’s a war between two of California’s finest in Main Event #2 between Cheerleader Melissa and Sara Del Rey. Plus the UK’s “Jezebel” Eden Black debuts against Rain, and much more!
Berwyn, IL 4.07.07
Main Event #2: Sara Del Rey vs. Cheerleader Melissa
Main Event #1: MsChif vs. Amazing Kong
Serena Deeb vs. Lacey
Nikki Roxx vs. Tiana Ringer
Daizee Haze vs. Amber O’Neal
Josie vs. Portia Perez
Allison Danger & Cindy Rogers vs. Lexie Fyfe & Malia Hosaka
Ariel vs. Alexa Thatcher
Eden Black vs. Rain
Champions of the Squared Circle
A look back at some of the greatest talents to ever hold a belt!
‘Lightning Kid’ Sean Waltman vs. Jerry Lynn
Jeff Jarrett & Matt Borne vs. ‘Cactus Jack’ Mick Foley & Sheik Braddock
Eddie Gilbert vs. Sam Houston
Jack Victory & John Tatum vs. The Masked Men
Debbie Combs vs. Rockin’ Robin
Jerry Lawler
A compilation of world title bouts featuring Jerry Lawler in classic battles with legends like Terry Gordy & Jimmy Valiant!
