wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds New Northeast Wrestling and AML Wrestling Events
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new events for Northeast Wrestling and AML Wrestling. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Northeast Wrestling Presents Wrestling Under the Stars Tour 2019 – Granville, WV – August 3rd, 2019
1. The Graysons vs. Inzanely Rude
2. Facade vs. Elijah Dean vs. Johnny Patch vs. Jaxon Argos
3. “Thrillride” Jimmy Preston w/Jared Silberklet vs. Caz XL
4. “Man Scout” Jake Manning vs. Bulk Nasty
5. Jerry “The King” Lawler & Brian Pillman Jr. vs. King Brian Anthony & Duke of Danger
6. Northeast Wrestling Title Match: Darby Allin vs. JT Dunn
7. Billy Gunn vs. Dylan Bostic
AML Wrestling presents All Star Weekend Night 1 – October 26th in Yamtastic Yadkinville, North Carolina.
Tag Team Tournament for a Championship Match on Night 2
High Profile VS Master & Machine
Geordie Bulldogs VS Blanco Loco & CW Anderson w/ Brittany Marie
Ugly Ducklings VS The Heatseekers
Gymnasty Boys VS Lynch Mob
Grudge Match: Axton Lowe VS JB Cole
Plus the semifinals & finals.
Commentary by Coach Josh Gerry & Brad Stutts
AML: All Star Weekend Night 2 – October 27th at the AML Pro Wrestling Training Center in Winston-Salem, NC.
Chance Rizer & James Ryan VS Master & Machine
Brandon Scott VS Chip Day
Billy Brash Vs France Varga
Colby Corino VS Jason Kincaid
AML Tag Team Championship Match: The Dawson Brothers (c) w/ George South VS The Gymnasty Boys
AML Championship Match:CW Anderson w/ Brittany Marie (c) VS Preston Quinn
More Trending Stories
- Natalya Discusses Her Thoughts On AEW And If She Is Enjoying What They’re Doing
- Finn Balor Says Talent In NXT Have It Easy and Are Pampered
- Conrad Thompson Thinks Eric Bischoff Didn’t Know How to ‘Speak Vince’ in WWE, Thinks Bischoff Would Possibly Fit Better as an Announcer Than a Heel GM for AEW
- Chris Jericho Addresses Criticism for Having Donald Trump Jr. on His Podcast