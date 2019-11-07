Highspots Wrestling Network Adds New Northeast Wrestling and AML Wrestling Events

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new events for Northeast Wrestling and AML Wrestling. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Northeast Wrestling Presents Wrestling Under the Stars Tour 2019 – Granville, WV – August 3rd, 2019

1. The Graysons vs. Inzanely Rude

2. Facade vs. Elijah Dean vs. Johnny Patch vs. Jaxon Argos

3. “Thrillride” Jimmy Preston w/Jared Silberklet vs. Caz XL

4. “Man Scout” Jake Manning vs. Bulk Nasty

5. Jerry “The King” Lawler & Brian Pillman Jr. vs. King Brian Anthony & Duke of Danger

6. Northeast Wrestling Title Match: Darby Allin vs. JT Dunn

7. Billy Gunn vs. Dylan Bostic

AML Wrestling presents All Star Weekend Night 1 – October 26th in Yamtastic Yadkinville, North Carolina.

Tag Team Tournament for a Championship Match on Night 2

High Profile VS Master & Machine

Geordie Bulldogs VS Blanco Loco & CW Anderson w/ Brittany Marie

Ugly Ducklings VS The Heatseekers

Gymnasty Boys VS Lynch Mob

Grudge Match: Axton Lowe VS JB Cole

Plus the semifinals & finals.

Commentary by Coach Josh Gerry & Brad Stutts

AML: All Star Weekend Night 2 – October 27th at the AML Pro Wrestling Training Center in Winston-Salem, NC.

Chance Rizer & James Ryan VS Master & Machine

Brandon Scott VS Chip Day

Billy Brash Vs France Varga

Colby Corino VS Jason Kincaid

AML Tag Team Championship Match: The Dawson Brothers (c) w/ George South VS The Gymnasty Boys

AML Championship Match:CW Anderson w/ Brittany Marie (c) VS Preston Quinn