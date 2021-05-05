Highspots Wrestling Network Adds UWA Elite Setting the Standard and AAW Alive

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including NEW: Studio Wars, Monsters of the Mat, and more. Here’s the full list of new content from Highspots:

Xenia Did That: Gaslighting with Mariah May

Xenia presents a special series of “Xenia Did That” focusing on issues facing women in Professional wrestling. Episode 1 is on “Gaslighting” with special guest, Mariah May.

UWA Elite Setting The Standard 2021

Featuring the 2021 Ultimate Turmoil Match, Vincent Valentine defends the UWA Elite Championship against Mike C-Way, Matt Vertigo takes on KTB & Brandon Kirk in a Triple Threat Match, TJ Blade’s Farewell Ceremony, and much more!

Heroes, Hellions and Honeys

Patriot-vs- Al Perez. -6:19

Stance Lane -vs- Skip Young -9:01

Sherry Mantel -vs- Miss Candy Devine

Jack Victory -vs- Missing Link -6:06

Kerry Von Erich & Jimmy Jack Funk -vs- Taras Bulba & Al Prez. – 14:01

Midnight Rider

Sam Houston. -vs- Bull Pain. -7:01

Ted DiBiase -vs- One Man Gang —3:42

Fabulous Blondes of Wrestling

Dustin. & Jimmy Jack. -vs-Ron & Brian—7:42

Rhodes Funk. vs Fuller & Lee

Tennessee Stud Stable

Austin Idol -vs- Hot Stuff Eddie Gilbert – 4:24

Nature Boy Corporal

Buddy Landell -vs- Terry Daniels. – 5:12

Mixed tag team match

Jeff Jarrett &. J/c. -2:39

Miss Tessa. -vs- Sweet Georgia Brown

Dick Slater. -vs- Danny Davis -4:10

Boogie Woogie Man. Billy Joe

Jimmy Valiant. -vs- Travis—8:06

Steve Austin &. Ed Robinson &

The California Stud. -vs- Chris Germany -10:31

Ron Price

Greg Valentine. -vs- Tito Santana. 10:58

Action Zone

Missing Link -vs- The Spoiler—5:20

Mr. USA Tony Atlas -vs-Vic Steamboat-12:00

Bob Backlund -vs- Johnny Rodz —7:30

Kerry Von Erich & Jimmy Jack Funk -vs- Al Perez. & Tara Bulba. – 13:30

Ricky the Dragon quest for the North Atlantic Wrestling Association. Matches/Interviews/

5.1.21 – AAW ALIVE – Galli Arena – Villa Park, IL

Andreas John Ziegler vs. Isaiah Moore

Gringo Loco/Arez vs. Travis Titan/Dante Leon vs. Axel Rico/Rico De La Vega

Russ Jones w/ Chuck Smooth vs. Jack Vaughn

Hakim Zane vs. Jake Something

JAH-C vs. Ren Jones vs. Tommy Vendetta

AAW Heavyweight Championship Match – Mance Warner vs. ACH