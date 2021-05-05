wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds UWA Elite Setting the Standard and AAW Alive
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including NEW: Studio Wars, Monsters of the Mat, and more. Here’s the full list of new content from Highspots:
Xenia Did That: Gaslighting with Mariah May
Xenia presents a special series of “Xenia Did That” focusing on issues facing women in Professional wrestling. Episode 1 is on “Gaslighting” with special guest, Mariah May.
UWA Elite Setting The Standard 2021
Featuring the 2021 Ultimate Turmoil Match, Vincent Valentine defends the UWA Elite Championship against Mike C-Way, Matt Vertigo takes on KTB & Brandon Kirk in a Triple Threat Match, TJ Blade’s Farewell Ceremony, and much more!
Heroes, Hellions and Honeys
Patriot-vs- Al Perez. -6:19
Stance Lane -vs- Skip Young -9:01
Sherry Mantel -vs- Miss Candy Devine
Jack Victory -vs- Missing Link -6:06
Kerry Von Erich & Jimmy Jack Funk -vs- Taras Bulba & Al Prez. – 14:01
Midnight Rider
Sam Houston. -vs- Bull Pain. -7:01
Ted DiBiase -vs- One Man Gang —3:42
Fabulous Blondes of Wrestling
Dustin. & Jimmy Jack. -vs-Ron & Brian—7:42
Rhodes Funk. vs Fuller & Lee
Tennessee Stud Stable
Austin Idol -vs- Hot Stuff Eddie Gilbert – 4:24
Nature Boy Corporal
Buddy Landell -vs- Terry Daniels. – 5:12
Mixed tag team match
Jeff Jarrett &. J/c. -2:39
Miss Tessa. -vs- Sweet Georgia Brown
Dick Slater. -vs- Danny Davis -4:10
Boogie Woogie Man. Billy Joe
Jimmy Valiant. -vs- Travis—8:06
Steve Austin &. Ed Robinson &
The California Stud. -vs- Chris Germany -10:31
Ron Price
Greg Valentine. -vs- Tito Santana. 10:58
Action Zone
Missing Link -vs- The Spoiler—5:20
Mr. USA Tony Atlas -vs-Vic Steamboat-12:00
Bob Backlund -vs- Johnny Rodz —7:30
Kerry Von Erich & Jimmy Jack Funk -vs- Al Perez. & Tara Bulba. – 13:30
Ricky the Dragon quest for the North Atlantic Wrestling Association. Matches/Interviews/
5.1.21 – AAW ALIVE – Galli Arena – Villa Park, IL
Andreas John Ziegler vs. Isaiah Moore
Gringo Loco/Arez vs. Travis Titan/Dante Leon vs. Axel Rico/Rico De La Vega
Russ Jones w/ Chuck Smooth vs. Jack Vaughn
Hakim Zane vs. Jake Something
JAH-C vs. Ren Jones vs. Tommy Vendetta
AAW Heavyweight Championship Match – Mance Warner vs. ACH
