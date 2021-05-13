Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Brian Pillman Memorial Show 2001, Cactus Jack Vol. 2

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including the Brian Pillman Memorial Show 2001, Cactus Jack Vol. 2, and more. Here’s the full list of new content from Highspots:

Brian Pillman Memorial Show 2001

* Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Adam “Edge” Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Diamond Dallas Page & Kanyon (Triple Threat Tag Team Match)

* Raven & Justin Credible vs. Perry Saturn & Dean Malenko

* Chris Candido w/Tammy “Sunny” Sytch vs. Evan Karagias w/Missy Hyatt

* Amy Dumas (Lita) vs. Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria)

* Mark Henry vs. Bill DeMott

* NWA World Title: Steve Corino vs. David Flair

* Terry Taylor vs. Bobby Eaton w/Jim Cornette (Special Referee: Ricky Steamboat)

* HWA Title: Race Steele vs. Nick Dinsmore

* HWA Cruiserweight Title: Shark Boy vs. Pepper Parks vs. Matt Stryker vs. Chad Collyer

Plus: Special appearance by Steven (William) Regal, opening ceremonies & more!

Also includes the full afternoon independent showcase featuring:

John Cena (Prototype) vs. Randy Orton

Nigel McGuinness vs. The Machine (Doug Basham)

The Island Boyz (Ekmo and Kimo aka Umaga/Jamal & Rosey) vs. Cody Hawk and Lance Cade

The Haas Brothers (Charlie Haas and Russ Haas) vs. Steve Bradley and Rico Constantino

Chad Collyer vs. Donovan Morgan

The Disciples of Synn (Payne and Damien) w/Synn vs. Rob Conway and Ron Waterman

The Damaja (Danny Basham) and Mike Hard vs. The A Squad (Chet Jablonski and Dean Jablonski) w/Brock Guffman

J.R. Ryder vs. Richard Pound

Includes bonus television news report on Pillman ’01 and the original television commercial!

Brian Pillman Memorial Show – 20 Years Later

From The Locker Room: 20 Years Later – The wrestlers who participated in the events share their memories of the famed Brian Pillman Memorial Shows and of Brian Pillman himself in this special documentary feature! Contains never-before-seen interviews with Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, Diamond Dallas Page, Christian Cage, Mark Henry, Shane Douglas, Dr. Tom Prichard, Shark Boy, Al Snow, Mark Madden, Bill DeMott, Nick Dinsmore, Charlie Haas, Justin Credible, Pepper Parks, Tony Mamaluke, Kevin Sullivan, Brian Pillman Jr and featuring Dean Malenko! Includes rare and never-before-seen photos and videos!

Les & Brian Jr.: 20 Years Later – The promoter of the Brian Pillman Memorial Shows, Les Thatcher, sits down with Brian Pillman’s youngest son & current wrestling star Brian Pillman Jr. to reminisce about the events and Brian’s dad! Featuring never-before-shared inside stories on the planning and execution of the events, Brian Jr’s memories being there life as a young child, plus one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the events! Includes rare and never-before-seen photos and videos!

BONUS: Chris Jericho reads the eulogy delivered by Bruce Hart at Brian Pillman’s 1997 funeral.

Xenia Did That: Gatekeeping w/ Masha Slamovich

Xenia presents another special episode of Did That show focusing on the issues women face in professional wrestling. This episode tackles the issue of gatekeeping with Masha Slamovich.

5.1.21 – AAW ALIVE -Galli Arena – Villa Park, IL

Andreas John Ziegler vs. Isaiah Moore

Gringo Loco/Arez vs. Travis Titan/Dante Leon vs. Axel Rico/Rico De La Vega

Russ Jones w/ Chuck Smooth vs. Jack Vaughn

Hakim Zane vs. Jake Something

JAH-C vs. Ren Jones vs. Tommy Vendetta

AAW Heavyweight Championship Match – Mance Warner vs. ACH

Cactus Jack Vol 2