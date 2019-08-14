wrestling / News

Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Bar Wrestling 41 and Early Years for Tyler Black and Claudio Castagnoli

August 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes Bar Wrestling 41 and Early Years for Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) and Tyler Black (Seth Rollins). You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Bar Wrestling 41 And Out Come the Wolves – August 1, 2019 – American Legion Post 241- Baldwin Park, CA

1. Andy Brown, Jake Atlas, Dom Kubrick & Heather Monroe vs ROCKNES Monsters, Yuma & Watts

2. Luchasaurus vs Brandon Cutler

3. Taya Valkyrie vs Ethan Page

4. DoomFly vs PPRay vs Los Luchas vs Reno SCUM

5. Tyler Bateman vs Tommy Dreamer

6. Scott Steiner & Brian Cage vs Joey Ryan & Orange Cassidy

Heavy Metal Wrestling & Inspire Pro Wrestling present The 2019 Texas Death Match Massacre PPV Replay

First Round Matches:

Bunkhouse Brawl: Andy Dalton VS Alex Colon

Parent Trap Deathmatch: George Gatton VS The Remedy

Pits Of Despair Deathmatch: Rueben Steel VS Great Scott

Home Run Derby Deathmatch: Masada VS Dimitri Alexandrov

Semifinal 1: No Canvas Bare Boards Death Match

Semifinal 2: Light Tube Death Match

Finals: No Rope Barbed Wire

Plus Non Tournament Action!

QOC 34: Queens Of The Galaxy Vol 1

Kelly Klein VS Zoey Skye

Veda Scott VS Ray Lyn VS Savannah Evans w/ Zane Riley

QOC Tag Team Championship Match: Faye Jackson & Solo Darling (c) VS Thunderkitty & Sadie Lee Moss

Terra Calaway VS Kris Stadtlander

So Flo Unsanctioned (Rocky Radley & Dynamite Didi) VS Triple Aye (Aja Perera & Aerial Monroe)

Zeda Zhang VS Kimber Lee

QOC Championship: Diamante (c) VS Madi Max

Women of Warrior Wrestling: Vol 1

Tessa Blanchard VS Santana Garrett

Deonna Purrazzo VS Chelsea Green

Tessa Blanchard VS Jordynne Grace

Kylie Rae VS Jordynne Grace

Tessa Blanchard VS Britt Baker

Britt Baker VS Kylie Rae

Jordynne Grace VS Lisa Marie Varon

Warrior Womens Championship: Tessa Blanchard VS Jordynne Grace

GirlFight Wrestling: Not Another Number One Contenders Tournament August 6th at The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

First Round Matches

Seishin VS Billie Starkz

Sam La’Eterna VS Hawlee Cromwell

Ella VS Lily Lockhart

Big Mama VS Charlie Kruel

Plus Semifinals and Finals to crown a number one contender to the Girlfight Championship!

Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro): Early Years Vol 5

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kevin Steen (9/29/06)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mike Quackenbush (9/30/06)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Arik Cannon (9/30/06)

Kings of Wrestling (Claudio Castagnoli & Chris Hero) vs. Arik Cannon & B-Boy (12/16/06)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mike Quackenbush (3/2/07)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Nigel McGuinness (9/28/07)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Davey Richards (9/29/07)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brent Albright (9/29/07)

Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro): Early Years Vol 6

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Michael Elgin (5/2/08)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Too Cold Scorpio (5/3/08)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Hero (5/3/08)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chuck Taylor (5/3/08)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jimmy Jacobs (9/26/08)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dave Taylor (9/27/08)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sara Del Rey (9/27/08)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sami Callihan vs. Drake Younger (9/27/08)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. El Generico (1/29/11)

Tyler Black (Seth Rollins): Early Years Vol 5

Tyler Black vs. Ares (3/24/07)

Tyler Black vs. Steven Douglas (3/25/07)

Tyler Black vs. M-Dogg 20 (3/25/07)

Tyler Black vs. Josh Raymond (9/26/08)

Tyler Black & Jimmy Jacobs vs. The Soul Touchaz (9/27/08)

