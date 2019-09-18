wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds PWG BOLA 2018 and Wrestling Revolver
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2018 and a whole lot more. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Ego’s Amigos: Ricky Starks & MJEFF
On this episode of Ego’s Amigos we have All Ego sitting down with guests MJEFF and Ricky Starks
Topics Discussed
Take
Mark
Undertaker
Taker
MJEFF
plus much more
$5 Wrestling: Carolina Stampede
Jeff Hart vs. Joey Janela
Burke County Boys vs. Freight Train, Dyn-O-mite & Lil Donnie
JP Lehman vs. Mr. Sleaze
JP Lehman Interview
Wrestle Ranger vs. Mike Levy
Raider Rock vs. King Jeremy Snaker vs. Aftershock vs. Mr Krsytal
Raider Rock Interview
Mr. Thunderbolt vs. Ted
Wrestling Revolver – Catalina Wrestling Mixer Volume 3 – The Brightside – Dayton, OH – 8/23/19
1. Tournament First Round Match: Ace Austin vs. Kris Statlander
2. Tournament First Round Match: Jake Crist vs. Nevaeh
3. Tournament First Round Match: Ace Romero vs. Zoey Skye
4. Tournament First Round Match: Rickey Shane Page vs. Jody Threat
5. Tournament First Round Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. DAGA
6. Tournament First Round Match: Jessicka Havok vs. Jimmy Havoc
7. Open Invite Scramble Championship Gauntlet Rumble Match
8. Wrestling Revolver Championship Match: Larry D. (c) vs. Chris Dickinson
9. Catalina Wrestling Mixer Finals
PWG: BOLA 2018 Night 1
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents their annual Battle Of Los Angeles tournament, BOLA 2018 Night 1 held on September 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Rey Horus vs. Adam Brooks
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Flamita vs. Puma King
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: CIMA vs. Jody Fleisch
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Bandido vs. T-Hawk
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: “Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. “The Product” David Starr
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Brody King vs. PCO
Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) vs. Ilja Dragunov & Shingo Takagi
PWG: BOLA 2018 Night 2
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents their annual Battle Of Los Angeles tournament, BOLA 2018 Night 2 held on September 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Trevor Lee vs. Marko Stunt
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Jonah Rock vs. Sammy Guevara
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Robbie Eagles vs. DJZ
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Darby Allin
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Ilja Dragunov
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher
#STRONGHEARTS (CIMA, Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) vs. Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus
8.29.19 – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night 1 – AAW Pro – Logan Square Auditorium – Chicago, IL
1. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid
2. Curt Stallion vs. Joey Lynch
3. Jimmy Jacobs vs. Eddie Kingston
4. Trey Miguel vs. Myron Reed
5. Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something
6. Sami Callihan vs. Masked Good Brother #3
7. Jake Atlas vs. PACO
8. Willie Mack vs. Ace Romero
9. MJF vs. Colt Cabana
10. AAW Tag Team Championship: Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs.LAX (Santana & Ortiz)
More Trending Stories
- KM and Pat Buck Reach Out To Big Cass After WrestlePro Incident, Enzo Thanks Fans For Support
- Bruce Prichard on What Happened With Jean-Pierre Lafitte Refusing to Job to Diesel in Montreal, How Montreal Shows Were Booked Differently at the Time
- Jim Ross Says Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Have a Spartacus Gimmick in WCW, How Flair Reacted
- Shawn Michaels on What NXT’s USA Debut Means to the Brand, Being in Competition With Raw & Smackdown