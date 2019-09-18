Highspots Wrestling Network Adds PWG BOLA 2018 and Wrestling Revolver

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2018 and a whole lot more. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Ego’s Amigos: Ricky Starks & MJEFF

On this episode of Ego’s Amigos we have All Ego sitting down with guests MJEFF and Ricky Starks

Take

Mark

Undertaker

Taker

MJEFF

plus much more

$5 Wrestling: Carolina Stampede

Jeff Hart vs. Joey Janela

Burke County Boys vs. Freight Train, Dyn-O-mite & Lil Donnie

JP Lehman vs. Mr. Sleaze

JP Lehman Interview

Wrestle Ranger vs. Mike Levy

Raider Rock vs. King Jeremy Snaker vs. Aftershock vs. Mr Krsytal

Raider Rock Interview

Mr. Thunderbolt vs. Ted

Wrestling Revolver – Catalina Wrestling Mixer Volume 3 – The Brightside – Dayton, OH – 8/23/19

1. Tournament First Round Match: Ace Austin vs. Kris Statlander

2. Tournament First Round Match: Jake Crist vs. Nevaeh

3. Tournament First Round Match: Ace Romero vs. Zoey Skye

4. Tournament First Round Match: Rickey Shane Page vs. Jody Threat

5. Tournament First Round Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. DAGA

6. Tournament First Round Match: Jessicka Havok vs. Jimmy Havoc

7. Open Invite Scramble Championship Gauntlet Rumble Match

8. Wrestling Revolver Championship Match: Larry D. (c) vs. Chris Dickinson

9. Catalina Wrestling Mixer Finals

PWG: BOLA 2018 Night 1

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents their annual Battle Of Los Angeles tournament, BOLA 2018 Night 1 held on September 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Rey Horus vs. Adam Brooks

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Flamita vs. Puma King

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: CIMA vs. Jody Fleisch

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Bandido vs. T-Hawk

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: “Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. “The Product” David Starr

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Brody King vs. PCO

Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) vs. Ilja Dragunov & Shingo Takagi

PWG: BOLA 2018 Night 2

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents their annual Battle Of Los Angeles tournament, BOLA 2018 Night 2 held on September 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Trevor Lee vs. Marko Stunt

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Jonah Rock vs. Sammy Guevara

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Robbie Eagles vs. DJZ

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Darby Allin

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Ilja Dragunov

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match: WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher

#STRONGHEARTS (CIMA, Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) vs. Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus

8.29.19 – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night 1 – AAW Pro – Logan Square Auditorium – Chicago, IL

1. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid

2. Curt Stallion vs. Joey Lynch

3. Jimmy Jacobs vs. Eddie Kingston

4. Trey Miguel vs. Myron Reed

5. Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something

6. Sami Callihan vs. Masked Good Brother #3

7. Jake Atlas vs. PACO

8. Willie Mack vs. Ace Romero

9. MJF vs. Colt Cabana

10. AAW Tag Team Championship: Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs.LAX (Santana & Ortiz)