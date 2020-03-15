Highspots Wrestling Network Additions: Bar Wrestling, Tully Blanchard, Bruce Prichard & More

The Highspots Wrestling Network has announced the latest additions to its service, including events for Bar Wrestling and DEFY plus more. You can check out the full listing below via PWInsider:

Bar Wrestling 55: Mamba (Filmed on March 11th)

* Chris Bey VS Willie Mack

* Doomfly & Douglas James VS Los Luchas & Miranda Alize

* Joey Ryan VS Ray Rosas

* Wolf Zaddies VS Rocknes Monsters

* Taya Valkyrie VS Andy Brown

* Jamie Senagal & Alex Ocean VS B-Boy & Adrian Ques

~The Fireside Chat with Tracy Smothers

The 5th edition of the Fireside Chat is brought to you by the NFL Network & Socialized Medicine. Also, F#$k Cancer. This Fireside Chat Everybody Dies except Tracy Smothers because cancer don’t know how to feed for a comeback. To prove that point further Tracy did this interview on his way to making a show mere days after chemotherapy. After having multiple hospitalizations and near death experiences Tracy Smothers is still out there making towns. Luckily Tracy took time out of this busy schedule of putting heat on cancer to sit down and talk with “Blue” Jake Manning for another edition of The Fireside Chat. Life, Death, Penis Parties so much is cover in this interview but here is a list of topics that will NOT be discussed. Pro Football being a work

Good reasons to turn down a wrestling booking

The real reason why Tracy calls Jake “Blue”

and SO MUCH MORE

Grab a log and throw it on the fire and enjoy the Fireside Chat with Uncle Tracy Smothers

Back To The Territories: Mid South

Get ready to head back to a time when the wrestling landscape was filled with regional promotions, each with their own stars, their own television product, and their own identities. In this edition of Back to the Territories, join host Jim Cornette and his guest Hacksaw Jim Duggan as they undertake an in-depth analysis of Mid South Wrestling. Mid South was the brainchild of legendary promoter Cowboy Bill Watts, a character as rich in lore as his territory. The stars that blossomed in Mid South would go on to captivate wrestling fans for years, long after their tenure with Watts had ended. The names Duggan, DiBiase, Reed, and Junkyard Dog were only a handful that can be traced back to the territory. Join wrestling personality and historian Jim Cornette as he crafts a retelling of Mid South Wrestling as only he can do – with the humor and history for which he has come to be known. Duggan and Cornette will take you inside the buildings, the payoffs, the motels, the bars, the brawls, and show you the characters of Mid South from a perspective known only to men that were there.

Timeline of WWE: 1990 Bruce Prichard

This transitional year of 1990 would see a move away from some of what made wrestling cool in the 1980s. The company would try, with varying degrees of success, to prepare for tomorrow and where the business might go. Heck..maybe it wasn’t with pro bodybuilding or Gobbledy Gookers. But they had to give it a shot! They would transition the heavyweight title away from Hulkamania and more towards the Warrior galaxies above! A red-faced preacher type was getting in our faces every week and driving the babyfaces crazy. The man behind that character was also running much of WWE TV that year and he is our guest for an exclusive journey back to that year of 1990…Bruce Prichard. Join Bruce and get the inside scoop on everything from the ICOPRO to the lawsuits…from the Legion of Doom to the Battle Kat…you’ll get the good and the bad!!!

Timeline of WCW: 1987 Tully Blanchard

The white-hot Four Horsemen were storming through Jim Crockett Promotions as 1987 began. Fans came out by the tens of thousands to see them hopefully get their comeuppance. They were hated, and loved for being hated. But no one knew that an implosion to that original Horsemen line-up was coming. Heck, who thought Ole would ever be cheered?! But as good as business was, subtle shifts began to signal potential trouble. Crockett moves his entire operation to Dallas upon expanding there, incurring sizable expenses. Ron Garvin would win the Heavyweight title as houses began to suffer. What was to come? Join arguably the most hated member of wrestling’s most notorious faction ever, as Tully Blanchard sits down with you to draw back the curtain on everything happening in 1987.

– Ole’s split

– Tagging with Arn

– The U.S. Title

– The Dallas Expansion

– Bunkhouse Stampedes

– Dusty the booker

– Lex Luger, Horseman

DEFY “Kings of Crash” ft. The Crash Lucha Libre (02/21/20)

* DEFY World Championship: SCHAFF (c) vs Ravenous Randy Myers

* For The Crash Tag Team Championship: La Rebelión Amarilla (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) vs Amerikan Gunz

* Jeff Cobb vs Classic Cody Chhun

* DEFY Tag Team Championship: 4 Minutes of Heat (c) vs Damian 666 & Guillermo Rosas

* Sonico vs Black Danger

* BattleClub Pro Franchise Championship: Anthony Bowens (c) vs Jet Knight

* Rebel Kel vs Danika Della Rouge

* 4 Way Match: Judas Icarus vs King Khash vs Eli Surge vs Travis Williams

EPW’s Going For Broke 2020

* Tipene v Aaron Hawk

* Casey Johns v Edith Night

* Del Cano v ‘Prince of Perth’ Jay Taylor

* NUMBER 1 CONTENDERSHIP FOR THE COASTAL CHAMPIONSHIP: ‘The Real Wrestler’ Gavin McGavin v Dan Steel v ‘The Don’ Micheal Morleone v Taylor King

* Bobby Marshall & Dan Moore v The Untouchables

* Bruno Nitro v Junior Li

* CAREER v TITLE: Marcius Pitt (c) v ‘The Godfather’ Davis Storm