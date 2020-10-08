wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series, OTT, BODYSLAM! 25 Events
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include multiple Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series events, and also BODYSLAM! 25. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 1 -September 12th 2020 at Marion Catholic Highschool, Chicago Heights, IL.
Daga VS Isaias Velazquez
Kevin Ku VS Tom Lawlor
Thunder Rosa VS Kimber Lee
Warrior Wrestling #1 Contenders Match: WARHORSE VS Joey Janela
TJP VS Alex Shelley
Dan The Dad VS Elayna Black
Brian Cage VS Ben Carter
The Rascalz VS Chis Bey, Jordan Oliver, & Myron Reed
Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard (c) VS Kylie Rae
Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series: Night 2 -Held September 19th, 2020 at Marion Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL.
Sam Adonis VS Jake Something
Dan The Dad VS Facade VS Beast Man VS Dani Mo VS Icon Lee VS Jack Griffin
Lee Moriarty VS Tre Lamar
Violence Is Forever VS Ace Austin & Mad Man Fulton
Jordynne Grace VS Kimber Lee
Alex Shelley VS Jonathan Gresham
Luchasaurus & Tay Conti VS Chis Bey & Ray Lyn
Warrior Wrestling #1 Contendership Match: Zachary Wentz VS Trey Miguel VS Dezmond Xavier
Warrior Wrestling Title Match: Brian Pillman Jr (c) VS WARHORSE
Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 3 – Held September 26th, 2020 at Marion Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL
Suicide VS Moose
Mike Bennett VS Cheeseburger
Travis Titan VS isaias Velazquez
Rhino VS Beast Man
Angel Dorado VS Air Wolf VS Davey Bang VS Jason Page VS Sam Beale VS Savage King
Blake Christian VS Zach Wentz
No DQ Match: Joey Janela VS Robert Anthony w/ Frank The Clown
Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Kylie Rae (c) VS Madison Rayne
Warrior Wrestling Championship: Brian Pillman Jr. (c) VS Brian Cage VS Trey Miguel
Wrestling Open Forum: 10.8.2020
Join the guys from Wrestling Open Forum for a fun chat about the current landscape of Pro Wrestling
The Interview w/ Alicia Atout: Zeda Zhang
Alicia is back for another exciting interview and her guest is the one and only Zeda Zhang! Join the ladies for a fun convo, crazy stories and bonus matches from Queens Of Combat!
Bonus Matches:
Zeda Zhang vs. Kimber Lee
Zeda Zhang vs. Diamante
Zeda Zhang vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Samantha Heights
Alpha-1 Wrestling May 27, 2018 “Immortal Kombat 6” – Hamilton, ON
1. No New Friends (Danny Adams & KLD) vs. Space Pirates – (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey)
2. A1 Outer Limits Championship: Brett Michael David(c) vs, Curt Stallion vs. Gregory Iron vs. Kobe Durst vs. Steve Brown
3. A1 Zero Gravity Championship: Alex Daniels(c) vs. Gringo Loco
4. A1 Tag Team Championship: Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. The Western Med Connection(c) (Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham & Jim Nye The Science Guy)
5. DJ Z vs. Jody Fleisch
6. Alessandro del Bruno & Mark Wheeler vs. Monster Mafia (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)
7. A1 Alpha Male Championship: The Vampire Warrior Gangrel vs. Rickey Shane Page(c)
Over The Top Wrestling Presents “Outer Space Odyssey 4” – November 30th, 2019
Omari vs Kyle Fletcher vs MAO vs Terry Thatcher vs Calum Black
Liam Royal vs Aidan
Kings of the North vs Best 666 & Mecha Wolf
OTT Women’s Championship: Katey Harvey vs Debbie Keitel
NLW Championship: Scotty Davis vs Ren Narita
B Cool vs Paddy M
Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix & Rey Horus vs More Than Hype
OTT World Championship: David Starr vs Speedball Mike Bailey
BODYSLAM! 25 – This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Armbar
Copenhagen hosts its first wrestling show of the year as the tag team champions Sweden’s Elite take on the hometown team of Michael Fynne &Tank in a match one year in the making. Plus ETM makes their debut, Peter Olisander attempts to keep his minion Emeritus brainwashed and Valentine looks to keep his undefeated streak going.
English commentary: Olie Spring & TJ Lea
FULL CARD:
BODYSLAM! Tag Team Championship match – Sweden’s Elite (c) vs. Michael Fynne & Tank
Easy Loverz (Erik Sabel & Bam Bam Quaade) vs. Captain BODYSLAM & Toby Zane
ETM (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) vs. The Truth Movement (Peter Olisander & Emeritus)
Rick Dominick vs. El Vecino
Carlos Zamora vs. Valentine
