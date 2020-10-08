Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series, OTT, BODYSLAM! 25 Events

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include multiple Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series events, and also BODYSLAM! 25. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 1 -September 12th 2020 at Marion Catholic Highschool, Chicago Heights, IL.

Daga VS Isaias Velazquez

Kevin Ku VS Tom Lawlor

Thunder Rosa VS Kimber Lee

Warrior Wrestling #1 Contenders Match: WARHORSE VS Joey Janela

TJP VS Alex Shelley

Dan The Dad VS Elayna Black

Brian Cage VS Ben Carter

The Rascalz VS Chis Bey, Jordan Oliver, & Myron Reed

Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard (c) VS Kylie Rae

Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series: Night 2 -Held September 19th, 2020 at Marion Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL.

Sam Adonis VS Jake Something

Dan The Dad VS Facade VS Beast Man VS Dani Mo VS Icon Lee VS Jack Griffin

Lee Moriarty VS Tre Lamar

Violence Is Forever VS Ace Austin & Mad Man Fulton

Jordynne Grace VS Kimber Lee

Alex Shelley VS Jonathan Gresham

Luchasaurus & Tay Conti VS Chis Bey & Ray Lyn

Warrior Wrestling #1 Contendership Match: Zachary Wentz VS Trey Miguel VS Dezmond Xavier

Warrior Wrestling Title Match: Brian Pillman Jr (c) VS WARHORSE

Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 3 – Held September 26th, 2020 at Marion Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL

Suicide VS Moose

Mike Bennett VS Cheeseburger

Travis Titan VS isaias Velazquez

Rhino VS Beast Man

Angel Dorado VS Air Wolf VS Davey Bang VS Jason Page VS Sam Beale VS Savage King

Blake Christian VS Zach Wentz

No DQ Match: Joey Janela VS Robert Anthony w/ Frank The Clown

Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Kylie Rae (c) VS Madison Rayne

Warrior Wrestling Championship: Brian Pillman Jr. (c) VS Brian Cage VS Trey Miguel

Wrestling Open Forum: 10.8.2020

Join the guys from Wrestling Open Forum for a fun chat about the current landscape of Pro Wrestling

The Interview w/ Alicia Atout: Zeda Zhang

Alicia is back for another exciting interview and her guest is the one and only Zeda Zhang! Join the ladies for a fun convo, crazy stories and bonus matches from Queens Of Combat!

Bonus Matches:

Zeda Zhang vs. Kimber Lee

Zeda Zhang vs. Diamante

Zeda Zhang vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Samantha Heights

Alpha-1 Wrestling May 27, 2018 “Immortal Kombat 6” – Hamilton, ON

1. No New Friends (Danny Adams & KLD) vs. Space Pirates – (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey)

2. A1 Outer Limits Championship: Brett Michael David(c) vs, Curt Stallion vs. Gregory Iron vs. Kobe Durst vs. Steve Brown

3. A1 Zero Gravity Championship: Alex Daniels(c) vs. Gringo Loco

4. A1 Tag Team Championship: Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. The Western Med Connection(c) (Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham & Jim Nye The Science Guy)

5. DJ Z vs. Jody Fleisch

6. Alessandro del Bruno & Mark Wheeler vs. Monster Mafia (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)

7. A1 Alpha Male Championship: The Vampire Warrior Gangrel vs. Rickey Shane Page(c)

Over The Top Wrestling Presents “Outer Space Odyssey 4” – November 30th, 2019

Omari vs Kyle Fletcher vs MAO vs Terry Thatcher vs Calum Black

Liam Royal vs Aidan

Kings of the North vs Best 666 & Mecha Wolf

OTT Women’s Championship: Katey Harvey vs Debbie Keitel

NLW Championship: Scotty Davis vs Ren Narita

B Cool vs Paddy M

Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix & Rey Horus vs More Than Hype

OTT World Championship: David Starr vs Speedball Mike Bailey

BODYSLAM! 25 – This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Armbar

Copenhagen hosts its first wrestling show of the year as the tag team champions Sweden’s Elite take on the hometown team of Michael Fynne &Tank in a match one year in the making. Plus ETM makes their debut, Peter Olisander attempts to keep his minion Emeritus brainwashed and Valentine looks to keep his undefeated streak going.

English commentary: Olie Spring & TJ Lea

FULL CARD:

BODYSLAM! Tag Team Championship match – Sweden’s Elite (c) vs. Michael Fynne & Tank

Easy Loverz (Erik Sabel & Bam Bam Quaade) vs. Captain BODYSLAM & Toby Zane

ETM (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) vs. The Truth Movement (Peter Olisander & Emeritus)

Rick Dominick vs. El Vecino

Carlos Zamora vs. Valentine