Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Alpha-1 Wrestling and UWA Shows

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include Alpha-1 Wrestling’s Do Or Do Not…There Is No Try and UWA Elite Brawl For It All 2020. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

NEW: Studio Wars – Episode 1

NEW LIVE Championship: Elia Markopoulos vs Christian Casanova (c)

Tag Team Match: The Haven vs The Graysons

“The Natural” Channing Thomas vs Traevon Jordan

“The American Sumo” Mike Gamble vs “Wrecking Ball” Legursky

Alpha-1: Do Or Do Not…There Is No Try (June 2017)

1. A1 Zero Gravity Championship: Alessandro del Bruno(c) vs. Space Monkey

2. Cloudy vs. Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham vs. Gregory Iron vs. Hellcat vs. Jim Nye vs. Josh Rogen vs. Mark Wheeler

3. Alex Daniels vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

4. Tables Match: Joey Kings vs. Shane Sabre

5. Eddie Kingston vs. Rickey Shane Page

6. Two Out Of Three Falls: Dominic Garrini vs. Eric Cairnie

7. A1 Alpha Male Championship: Justin Sane vs. Kobe Durst(c)

8. A1 Tag Team Championship: 2-Stars (Cody Rhodes & Ethan Page) vs. Virus(c) (Gavin Quinn & Josh Alexander)

Southern States Wrestling Oct. 7, 1995 Fall Branch, TN – The Sampson Center

-Justin St. John vs. Ricky Morton

-Ricky Harrison w/ Godfather vs. Scott Sterling

-Stormtrooper vs. Jeff Lovin

-Iron Man vs. Eddie Bruiser

-The Death Riders vs. Danny Christian and Cossie Hale

-Southern States Title Iron Man vs. Steve Flynn

UWA Elite Brawl For It All 2020

30-Men collide in the 2020 Brawl For It All Match and for the first time ever the UWA Elite Championship is on the line!

Featuring:

– The 2020 Brawl For It All Match for the Vacant UWA Elite Championship

– Bowes vs Joey Silver in a “Trick or Treat Fight for the iChampionship

– Eric Corvis vs Hedges for the iChampionship

– The BROtein Pack vs The Army of the Dark Angel for the Tag Team Championships

– Matt Vertigo vs. Brandon The Bull

– DAWGNation vs. The Step Dads

PCW GEELONG JUSTICE – 11 December 2010 – Geelong, Victoria

PCW STATE TITLE – NO DISQUALIFICATIONS: Matt Silva (now known as WWE’s Buddy Murphy) vs. Danny Psycho

The Alpha Males (Tommy Hellfire & Jacko Lantern) vs. Jay Webster & Micky Jackson

Cletus vs. Mike Burr vs. Mad Dog McCrea

Vixsin vs. Charmaine

Carnage vs. Chris Trance (w/ Shane Hero)

The Masked Menace vs. Jayson Krash