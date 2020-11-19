Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Northeast Wrestling and Sabotage Wrestling Events

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include shows for Northeast Wrestling and Sabotage Wrestling. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Besties with Evan Gelistico

The Besties are back with that POS you have heard about on the last three episodes previous, Evan Gelistico. He may have introduced himself to you as Glacier. This one goes off the rails fast. Enjoy!

Topics Include:

-Taco in a Bag

-Dave Taylor

-Lots of Bleeping

-Just Feeling It

-Mounted

-Gonzo’s Candy Cane

Northeast Wrestling: Studio Wars – Episode 2

JP Grayson vs RJ Rude

Jay Evans vs Brad Hollister

Moshpit vs Love, Doug

Flashback Match: Christian Casanova vs Darby Allin (Long Live the King – 2018)

Chris Battle vs Richard Holliday

Sabotage Wrestling: The Fire Burns Again

Jazmin Allure vs Jenna Lynn

Killa Kate vs Promise Braxton

VertVixen vs Jazzy J.Serious

Raychell Rose vs Madi Wrenkowski

Rok-C vs Danni Bee

Erica Torres vs Heather Monroe

Hyan (c) vs Delilah Doom

WAR WRESTLING PRESENTS FANSGIVING

After 9 long months, WAR Wrestling is back! 250 fans were in attendance for WAR’s first show since the lockdown began and what a night of live action it was.

Shane Foster vs. Unchained Brandon Day

Lord Crewe vs. No Shame Jimmy Shane

Black Diamond Jack Price vs. Espirita Maya

Beginning of the WAR Wrestling Tag Team Championships – Elimination Style – Winner gets a first Round Bye in the Tournament: The Wiseguys w/ Ripper Blackhart vs. The Revolution w/ Jexy Black vs. Mysterious Movado & Beastman

“The Guiding Light” Matthew Taylor vs. Crash Jaxon

WAR RESPECT CHAMPIONSHIP: “Baddest Man Alive” Aaron Williams (c) vs. “Measuring Stick of Violence” Austin Manix

WAR WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP: Cody Jones w/ Paloma Starr vs. Voodoo King Mojo McQueen (c)