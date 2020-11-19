wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Northeast Wrestling and Sabotage Wrestling Events
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include shows for Northeast Wrestling and Sabotage Wrestling. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Besties with Evan Gelistico
The Besties are back with that POS you have heard about on the last three episodes previous, Evan Gelistico. He may have introduced himself to you as Glacier. This one goes off the rails fast. Enjoy!
Topics Include:
-Taco in a Bag
-Dave Taylor
-Lots of Bleeping
-Just Feeling It
-Mounted
-Gonzo’s Candy Cane
Northeast Wrestling: Studio Wars – Episode 2
JP Grayson vs RJ Rude
Jay Evans vs Brad Hollister
Moshpit vs Love, Doug
Flashback Match: Christian Casanova vs Darby Allin (Long Live the King – 2018)
Chris Battle vs Richard Holliday
Sabotage Wrestling: The Fire Burns Again
Jazmin Allure vs Jenna Lynn
Killa Kate vs Promise Braxton
VertVixen vs Jazzy J.Serious
Raychell Rose vs Madi Wrenkowski
Rok-C vs Danni Bee
Erica Torres vs Heather Monroe
Hyan (c) vs Delilah Doom
WAR WRESTLING PRESENTS FANSGIVING
After 9 long months, WAR Wrestling is back! 250 fans were in attendance for WAR’s first show since the lockdown began and what a night of live action it was.
Shane Foster vs. Unchained Brandon Day
Lord Crewe vs. No Shame Jimmy Shane
Black Diamond Jack Price vs. Espirita Maya
Beginning of the WAR Wrestling Tag Team Championships – Elimination Style – Winner gets a first Round Bye in the Tournament: The Wiseguys w/ Ripper Blackhart vs. The Revolution w/ Jexy Black vs. Mysterious Movado & Beastman
“The Guiding Light” Matthew Taylor vs. Crash Jaxon
WAR RESPECT CHAMPIONSHIP: “Baddest Man Alive” Aaron Williams (c) vs. “Measuring Stick of Violence” Austin Manix
WAR WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP: Cody Jones w/ Paloma Starr vs. Voodoo King Mojo McQueen (c)
