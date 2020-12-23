wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Besties ACH and PWG: Making of a Varsity Athlete
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed some new additions today for the the Highspots streaming service. They include Besties ACH and PWG: The Making of a Varsity Athlete. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Besties ACH
The Besties are back with their SUPER BESTIE Albert aka A.C.H. We thought it was AJ Gray too but it wasn’t. Enjoy!
Topics Include:
-Bad Frog Splashes
-Kick It
-Drunk Vega
-Nasty Boys
-2 Holes
-Emotions
Plus much more!!!
PWG: Making of A Varsity Athlete
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents “The Makings of a Varsity Athlete” held December 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA
Tony Deppen vs. Orange Cassidy
Paris De Silva vs. Mick Moretti
JD Drake vs. David Starr
Jake Atlas vs. Blake Christian
The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs. Aramis & Rey Horus
Jonathan Gresham vs. David Starr
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match: Jeff Cobb (Champion) vs. Bandido (Challenger)
BALLSY – Shotzi Blackheart in RISE, Volume 1
A name synonymous with RISE itself, “The Ballsy Badass” Shotzi Blackheart was kicking ass, taking risks and making her name around the world in the rings of RISE! Enjoy this first volume of BALLSY! – Shotzi Blackheart in RISE!
THE WRESTLING REVOLVER – HOLIDAY HANGOVER
Wrestling Revolver presents “Holiday Hangover” held at the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, IA on 12/28/18
Wrestling Revolver Tag Team Title Match: The Rascalz vs. DJZ & Gringo Loco
Wrestling Revolver Title Tournament Match: Jessicka Havok vs. Matt Palmer
Wrestling Revolver Title Tournament Match: Rich Swann vs. Larry D
Wrestling Revolver Title Tournament Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Clayton Gainz
Wrestling Revolver Title Tournament Match: Shane Strickland vs. Tommy Dreamer
Wrestling Revolver Open Invite Scramble Match: Caleb Konley vs. Kimber Lee vs. Andy Dalton vs. Madman Fulton vs. “Man Scout” Jake Manning vs. Ace Romero
oVe vs. ACH & Besties in the World
Christmas Present Death Match: Arik Cannon vs. Jimmy Jacobs
Finals of the Wrestling Revolver Title Tournament
