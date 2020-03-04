Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Queens of Combat 40 and Ego’s Amigos: Effy

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include new events for Queens of Combat and Ego’s Amigos. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Ego’s Amigos: Effy

On this episode of Ego’s Amigos Ethan is joined by Effy. The boys don’t take long before they dive into some deep shit and start burying people left and right. Enjoy!

Dark Stuff

Conrad

Drinking

Plasma Donations

Cults

Pulling Out with Rip Rogers

Fishnets

Shake That Bear

Plus much more!!!

Queens Of Combat 40: A Queens Ransom

“A Queens Ransom” Tournament for a future title shot… ANY TIME! ANY PLACE!!

First Round Matches

Dani Jordyn VS Lindsay Shnow

Madi Maxx VS Selina Rose

Savannah Evans VS Kenzie Paige Henry

Kilynn King VS Lady Frost

Non Tournament: Lynzee Pike VS Kayla Kassidy

Charlie Kruel VS Sadie Lee Moss

Queens of Combat Tag Team Championship Match: So Flo Unsanctioned (Rocky Radley & Dynamite Didi (c) VS Randi West & Thunderkitty

UWA Elite Dangerous Uprisings 2020

UWA Elite Championship: Robbie Roller (c) vs. Matt Vertigo

UWA Elite Tag Team Championship: The BROtein Pack (c) vs. DAWGNation

UWA Elite iChampionship: Brandon The Bull (c) vs. Corey Dillinger

UWA Elite Iron Man Championship: Eric Corvis (c) vs. Alejandro Cruise

Street Fight: Joey Adams vs. Christopher Powers

King Tek vs. Adam Bizare

Drake Chambers vs. Ty Thomas vs. Mike Del

Bowes vs. Anthony Michael vs. Hedges

Joey Silver vs. Eddie Thomas

Ringside w/ Terry Funk

Join host Bill Apter as he sits down at the Ringside table with legend Terry Funk! Terry will view his most legendary matches from the 70s and 80s, his “classic” era. Terry will take you inside the ring with some of the greats of the sport, but also to the different territories and countries in which he did battle. You’ll win the NWA title, and lose it with Terry. You’ll travel with him to Florida, Memphis, WWE, Puerto Rico, Japan and more.

Terry covers his matches with Brisco, Race, Lawler, Hogan, Abdullah, The Road Warriors, and Flair

ESW Second Coming (02/22/2020)

1. Cloudy vs. Brandon Thurston

2. Big Cat Lemmer speaks

3. Nick Sullivan vs. Vinnie Moon

4. Matt Rattcliff & Jeremiah Richter vs. Rob Sweet & Dewey Murray

5. Kevin Bennett vs. Coconut Jones

6. ESW Interstate Title: Jerk Cockins vs. Gavin Glass vs. Vince Valor vs. Frankie Feathers (c)

7. Bear Country vs To Infinity & Beyond

8. TJ Crawford vs Anthony Gaines

9. Nick Ando vs Orange Cassidy