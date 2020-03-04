wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Queens of Combat 40 and Ego’s Amigos: Effy
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include new events for Queens of Combat and Ego’s Amigos. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Ego’s Amigos: Effy
On this episode of Ego’s Amigos Ethan is joined by Effy. The boys don’t take long before they dive into some deep shit and start burying people left and right. Enjoy!
Dark Stuff
Conrad
Drinking
Plasma Donations
Cults
Pulling Out with Rip Rogers
Fishnets
Shake That Bear
Plus much more!!!
Queens Of Combat 40: A Queens Ransom
“A Queens Ransom” Tournament for a future title shot… ANY TIME! ANY PLACE!!
First Round Matches
Dani Jordyn VS Lindsay Shnow
Madi Maxx VS Selina Rose
Savannah Evans VS Kenzie Paige Henry
Kilynn King VS Lady Frost
Non Tournament: Lynzee Pike VS Kayla Kassidy
Charlie Kruel VS Sadie Lee Moss
Queens of Combat Tag Team Championship Match: So Flo Unsanctioned (Rocky Radley & Dynamite Didi (c) VS Randi West & Thunderkitty
UWA Elite Dangerous Uprisings 2020
UWA Elite Championship: Robbie Roller (c) vs. Matt Vertigo
UWA Elite Tag Team Championship: The BROtein Pack (c) vs. DAWGNation
UWA Elite iChampionship: Brandon The Bull (c) vs. Corey Dillinger
UWA Elite Iron Man Championship: Eric Corvis (c) vs. Alejandro Cruise
Street Fight: Joey Adams vs. Christopher Powers
King Tek vs. Adam Bizare
Drake Chambers vs. Ty Thomas vs. Mike Del
Bowes vs. Anthony Michael vs. Hedges
Joey Silver vs. Eddie Thomas
Ringside w/ Terry Funk
Join host Bill Apter as he sits down at the Ringside table with legend Terry Funk! Terry will view his most legendary matches from the 70s and 80s, his “classic” era. Terry will take you inside the ring with some of the greats of the sport, but also to the different territories and countries in which he did battle. You’ll win the NWA title, and lose it with Terry. You’ll travel with him to Florida, Memphis, WWE, Puerto Rico, Japan and more.
Terry covers his matches with Brisco, Race, Lawler, Hogan, Abdullah, The Road Warriors, and Flair
ESW Second Coming (02/22/2020)
1. Cloudy vs. Brandon Thurston
2. Big Cat Lemmer speaks
3. Nick Sullivan vs. Vinnie Moon
4. Matt Rattcliff & Jeremiah Richter vs. Rob Sweet & Dewey Murray
5. Kevin Bennett vs. Coconut Jones
6. ESW Interstate Title: Jerk Cockins vs. Gavin Glass vs. Vince Valor vs. Frankie Feathers (c)
7. Bear Country vs To Infinity & Beyond
8. TJ Crawford vs Anthony Gaines
9. Nick Ando vs Orange Cassidy
