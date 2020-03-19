Highspots Wrestling Network Adds $5 Wrestling Victory Road Trip and PWG 200

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include new events for $5 Wrestling and PWG. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

$5 Wrestling: Victory Road Trip

1. Raider Rock vs. Mr. Krystal

2. King Jermey Snaker vs. Kamillion

3. NEW Burke County Boys (Lil Donnie & Porkchop Cash Jr.) vs. One Horned Liger & Wrestle Ranger

4. Freight Train vs. Mr. Thunderbolt

5. Original Burke County Boys (Big Donnie & Terry Houston) vs. JP Smooth & DJ

6. $5 Wrestling Title Match: Jeff Hart vs. Jimmy The Snake

Sorry You’re Watching This: Josh Barnett & Jon Gresham

Sorry! Dan is back and joined as always with Josh Barnett and Jonathan Gresham. We apologize and we sincerely hope you accept our apology. Again all we can say is, SORRY!

Topics Include:

-It’s Not Wrestling

-A Lost Art

-Shut F UP

-Falsies

-Adam Sandler in Click

and much more!!!

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents “200” held March 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

Three-way Match: Jake Atlas vs. Jungle Boy vs. Trey Miguel

Singles Match: Laredo Kid vs. Puma King

Tag Team Match: Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?)

Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Singles Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. David Starr

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Three-way Match – The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier – Champions) vs. LAX (Ortiz & Santana) vs. Lucha Brothers (REY FENIX & PENTA EL ZERO M)

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match: Jeff Cobb (Champion) vs. Bandido (Challenger)

Raven’s Restler Rescue: Dr. Acula

Raven heads to yet another indie venue and there he meets an indie talent in need of a makeover.

After languishing in characters like Big Ben, the English gentleman, and The Scranton Strangler, young Chris is about to be repackaged by Raven…all it takes is some scrubs, powder, food coloring and condoms. Oh, and a pocket watch, of course.

Head into the always bizarre world of the independents with Raven for some wisdom, hypnosis, and Balls Mahoney’s puke.

Back To The Territories: Amarillo

The hard-nosed Amarillo territory of yesteryear can have its roots traced to one man…Dory Funk Sr. A star in the ring and a highly respected promoter and owner, Dory Sr churned out talents that would go on to be superstars both in the ring and as bookers. Texans looking for no frills pro wrestling in the mid century looked no further than Dory’s towns.

But an even more remarkable thing happened as Dory Sr. gave the world two scrapping young bucks that would not only go on to national prominence as a tag team, but also both become NWA World Champions. This feat is unprecedented and one of those sons, Terry Funk, is here to take us back in time to the Amarillo territory of the Funk family.

Join our resident mad scientist Jim Cornette and get ready to hop in and hit yet another territory of the past!!!

Wrestling’s Most…Over BabyFace/Effective Heel

Count down Wrestling’s Most Over Babyfaces with a dozen stars of the ring. Who made the girls cry while having their heads bashed in? Who made the fans stand and jeer the dastardly heel who was pummeling them? You voted, the stars count em down! See who you thought was the most over babyface ever!