Highspots Wrestling Network Adds YouShoot With Joey Ryan, Timeline WCW, and More

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include some YouShoot interviews and also Timeline WCW shows. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

The Fireside Chat with Mad Man Pondo Hosted by “Man Scout” Jake Manning

The 6th edition of the Fireside Chat is brought to you by Pizza King & $5 Wrestling. On this Fireside Chat Jake sits down with a man who has played a integral part of the success and return of $5 Wrestling in Mad Man Pondo. Surprisingly there are a lot of nice things said about Jim Cornette, Ian Rotten and pro wrestling in West Virginia. So basically this Fireside Chat was one of the many signs of the end times that we all ignored. Well, we tried to warn you but you wanted to hear about old school CZW. Even though this could be the last Fireside Chat for awhile we did cover a lot of ground especially about $5 Wrestling but here is a list of topics that will NOT be discussed on this Fireside Chat.

Highspots.com going Bankrupt

Ribera Steakhouse

Ohio Valley Wrestling

Raider Rock having a good idea

Grab a log and throw it on the fire and enjoy the Fireside Chat with Mad Man Pondo

Aprox. Running Time: 1 hour 22 minutes

Timeline of WCW: 1996 Kevin Sullivan

Was he evil incarnate? The twisted leader of the Dungeon of Doom stable was busy on both sides of the camera in 1996 as some very familiar faces to WWE fans began popping up on WCW TV and were preparing a takeover of the company. This formation of the nWo would launch WCW over the top, as it would soon overtake WWE in the ratings.

Kevin Sullivan was booking the WCW, but it was getting really crowded in those decision making meetings. It seemed everyone had an opinion, and Hulk Hogan’s creative control clause would lead to some of the oddest decisions in pro wrestling, as many in power could only sit back and watch.

Here comes Nash, Hall, Waltman and YOU! Join the Bookerman in 1996!

– Pillman’s genius

– Dungeon of Doom

– Benoit and Woman

– Randy and Liz

– Going Hog Wild

– Building the nWo

– Courting Shawn

– Dealing with Hogan

Timeline of WCW: 1985 Magnum TA

Before taking on the identity of WCW, Jim Crockett Promotions would get great national exposure on WTBS after buying the slot from Vince McMahon for $1 million. Their stars were now stars all over the country, and our guest for this edition was becoming the biggest babyface in the company.

Magnum TA had just arrived from Mid South and was taking the territory by storm, heading toward the US Title and becoming the #1 challenger for Flair. He’d feud with Tully, battle Flair, and help JCP begin its transition to what would become known as WCW. 1985 is the first year in our journey, so come along and join Magnum and hear abou the red hot year that would propel the copmany into a decade and a half wide ride.

-Facing Tully

-Dusty’s booking

-Going national

-R n R Express

-Party on a plane

-Starrcade

-Baby Doll

…and MORE!

Timeline of WCW: 1994 Eric Bischoff

There are watershed moments in the history of pro wrestling where the business is redefined, reinvented, or otherwise recast in a new mold. The year 1994 saw one of those moments when Hulk Hogan signed with the archenemy, WCW. It would reshape wrestling and create a new kind of competitive drama.

And behind all of this was a mastermind who would go on to helm WCW and achieve the unthinkable.

Join Eric Bischoff as he takes you back to the year when he began his ascension up the ranks of WCW and fired the opening salvo of what would become a “war.” Go inside the oft discussed talent meetings. Hear about the hirings and firings first-hand, right here!

Everything you’ve wanted to know about Eric’s formulation of the plan to bring down Rome begins HERE, in 1994 with Okerlund, Heenan, Hogan, Savage, and so much more! Become an insider during WCW’s turbulent times, with the tensions between Dusty and Flair, Flair’s reluctant “retirement,” a budget that was unmanageable and ratings that were drowning. And hear how EB put all the pieces in place to turn the thing around in a big way

Gabe Sapolsky’s Next Evolution: Johnny Gargano

Wrestling sensation Johnny Gargano and his longtime booker Gabe Sapolsky sit down and comment on the highlights of Johnny’s career in this unique look at a career in progress. Gabe’s guests are all headed for big things next, so here’s a great opportunity to sit in on the stories, laughter, and anecdotes from their time together. Enjoy all this plus the matches in their entirety, as Johnny Gargano prepares for his NEXT EVOLUTION!

Matches in their entirety PLUS guest commentary:

Gargano vs Ricochet

Gargano vs Cima

Gargano vs Yamato

Gargano vs Swann

The FRAY Match

YouShoot: Cornette Part 2

HE HASN’T STOPPED TALKING SINCE WE LEFT HIM IN YOUSHOOT!

That was a while ago, but 4 hours just didn’t seem to be enough! There were so many questions and topics that didn’t fit into the format for Jim Cornette’s first YouShoot appearance, so we’re doing it again. And this time it’s all the fun stuff outside of Cornette’s career.

Last time we touched on all the territories he hit, but this time it’s the other stuff we get to explore.

Hands down, the most controversial man in the pro wrestling business sounds off about all kinds of hot-button topics…on the ONLY shoot-style show conducted entirely by YOU!!!

Last time it was all wrestling, and now Corny sounds off on all your crazy ass questions! As always nothing is safe, and he’ll “answer it all!”…fast food…Sprite…Dairy Queen…WrestleRock Rumble…updated Russo tirade…rats…valets…health…drugs…”What’s in the Bag?”…”The Sprite Challenge”…Heart Attack Grill…today’s wrestling product…life at Castle Cornette…TV…relaxation…terroristic threats…acid reflux… AND MORE CRAZY SHIT!!!

Timeline of ECW: 1997 Sabu

From the producers of “Timeline: History of WWE” comes this in-depth exploration of the fed that broke the rules, showed the majors what they had to do to survive in the edgy 90’s, and built a following of die-hard loyalists that remains unrivaled. This is ECW, in all its unpolished, unapologetic glory.

Join Sabu as he takes you through 1997, a year that seemed would be the launch for ECW into the stratosphere.

Timeline of WWE: 1998 Vince Russo

The Attitude Era has become a benchmark in WWE history, universally agreed to signify one of the most successful eras in the company’s history. This year would rivet us to TVs, eagerly awaiting Stone Cold’s next move against his nemesis and chess master Mr. McMahon. ‘Smart marks’ would just as eagerly await the Tuesday morning ratings.

So as seemingly everyone was awaiting something, our guest for this edition of Timeline was trenched down with Vince McMahon, busy helping create what would shock us next Monday. Join WWE’s former head writer Vince Russo and head inside the locker rooms, writing meetings, and everywhere else once restricted and relive the era that breathed new life into wrestling’s biggest company.

Dealing with Shawn…Choppy choppy pee pee…Brawl for All…Working with Cornette…Beating WCW…Birth of The Rock…Foley off the cell…Sable’s bikini…DX in the tank…Socko…Plus more…more…MORE!!

Wrestling’s Most: Season 3

Wrestling’s original countdown show is back with three awesome episodes for you to check out. You voted, now the stars of pro wrestling count down your votes for Wrestling’s Most…

CREATIVE BOOKER

ICONIC CHAMPION

SHOCKING HEEL TURN

See what the legends of the ring think about your placement of the top 5 of each and who else they would have included…

…on WRESTLING’S MOST!

Starring:

Blue Meanie, Lex Luger, Joseph Park, Bruce Prichard, Kevin Sullivan, Matt Striker & Sean Waltman

YouShoot: Perry Saturn

Every YouShoot features a guest that gets people talking. And this is no exception as the man that everyone asked us to find, finally resurfaces and takes the hotseat! Perry Saturn takes the YouShoot oath and agrees to answer it all…drugs, shootings, ECW, WCW, WWE, Bischoff, Sullivan, Vince, and every other wrestling buzzword is covered as YOU host another hot edition of the show that changed the game!

Join Perry for a most honest and humble look inside the life of a man that made the rounds in the big leagues and then threw it all away. The highs were high, and the lows were quite low, as you’ll see in this spellbinding and hilarious edition of the one and only YOUSHOOT!

“…two gunshots…”

“…Kronus…”

“…Sullivan and Graham…”

“…condom on Moppy…”

“…slip n slide…”

“…death pool…”

“…testing in WWE…”

“…sleeping under bridges…”

YouShoot: Joey Ryan