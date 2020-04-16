Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Best of Tyler Black and YouShoot Interviews

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include some YouShoot interviews and also the best of Tyler Black. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Sorry You’re Watching This…Jeff Cobb & Brody King

Sorry! Dan is back and is joined as always by Brody King and Jeff Cobb. We keep apologizing for this show and we really do mean it. Someday this may or may not get cancelled. So if you sit through this…SORRY!

Topics Include:

The Best of Tyler Black – AAW Pro

Tyler Black/Marek Brave vs. Josh Abercrombie/Brandon Thomaselli

Tyler Black/Marek Brave vs. Robert “Ego” Anthony/Brad Bradley

Tyler Black vs. Danny Daniels vs. Silas Young vs. Eric Priest

Tyler Black vs. Marek Brave – No Rope Barbed Wire Match

Tyler Black vs. Marek Brave vs. Jerry Lynn vs. Matt Cross

Tyler Black vs. Danny Daniels

Tyler Black vs. Nigel McGuinness

Tyler Black vs. Austin Aries

Tyler Black vs. Danny Daniels – I Quit Match

Tyler Black vs. Jerry Lynn

Tyler Black vs. Silas Young

Tyler Black vs. Marek Brave

Tyler Black vs. Keith Walker

Tyler Black vs. Marek Brave

Tyler Black vs. Jerry Lynn

Tyler Black vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Tyler Black vs. Silas Young

Tyler Black vs. Davey Richards

Tyler Black vs. Arik Cannon

Tyler Black vs. Shane Hollister

Tyler Black/Jimmy Jacobs vs. Christian Able/Josh Raymond

Tyler Black/Jimmy Jacobs vs. Christian Able/Josh Raymond

AAW Pro – The Best of 2011

1. Shane Hollister vs. Davey Richards (Path of Redemption)

2. Arik Cannon vs. Shiima Xion (7th Anniversary)

3. Dan Lawrence vs. Jimmy Jacobs vs. Silas Young (7th Anniversary)

4. Irish Airborne vs. Zero Gravity (Epic)

5. Michael Elgin vs. Alex Shelley (Epic)

6. Gregory Iron & Colt Cabana vs. The Awesome Threesome (Scars and Stripes)

7. Shane Hollister vs. Louis Lyndon (A Reign of Violence)

8. Shane Hollister vs. Alex Shelley (Defining Moment)

9. Silas Young vs. Colt Cabana (Defining Moment)

10. Dan Lawrence, Samuray Del Sol, Zero Gravity vs. Tommy Treznik, Cameron Sky, J. Miller, Austin Mannix (War is Coming)

11. Keith Walker, N8 Mattson, Jesse Emerson vs. Marion Fontaine, Darin Corbin, Danny Daniels (War is Coming)

12. Silas Young vs. Rhino (War is Coming)

13. Michael Elgin vs. BJ Whitmer (Windy City Classic VII)

14. Silas Young vs. Dan Lawrence vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Sami Callihan vs. J. Miller (Windy City Classic VII)

15. Jimmy Jacobs vs. Arik Cannon (Windy City Classic VII)

YouShoot: Jamie Dundee

One of pro wrestling’s most outspoken and controversial figures takes the YouShoot oath to answer EVERYTHING you ask! This classic, from 2008, was one of the wildest, most out of control shoots the business has ever seen.

Jamie Dundee brings out the hottest topics in the public and he does not back down one bit as he swings back at viewers, wrestlers, and just about anyone in the way!

Join Kayfabe Commentaries in their revolutionary shoot-style interview series…YouShoot. The only series for the people, of the people, and BY the people!

YouShoot: Ball Mahoney

You’d never know it by looking, but Balls Mahoney is a true blue Renaissance Man! This ECW legend, culinary aficionado, and well-read chap is here to take the YouShoot oath and answer everything and anything you have for him.

Balls sets the record straight on many of the most pressing issues of the day…like vomiting on fans, New Jack, and his teeth. Balls is honest and straight-up with your wild and crazy questions.

Balls plays the classic YouShoot games like “What’s In the Bag,” “The Ho Bag,” “What’s in My Mouth,” and even takes a trip to the other side with a Ouija board.

It’s all the uncensored fun and games uptight wrestling fans think you shouldn’t be having! Only on the one and only…

…YOUSHOOT!

Timeline of WWE: 1993 Lex Luger

The year of 1993 saw the pressures of indictments befall the WWE, but there was a glimmer of hope in restoring the image of the P.R. troubled company. There was a ‘narcissistic’ heel working the arenas that would soon become a flag bearing, all-American hero. And that guy is here to take you back in time with him.

Lex Luger became the focus of the company as he led the charge across the US in his famous “Lex

Express” tour bus, as the biggest wrestling federation in the world sought to polish off its bad press and attempt to build wrestling’s superhero babyface for the next generation in wrestling. But did it work?

A shoot narcissist…working with Heenan…the turn…the helicopter…working Yoko…Vince’s plans…the Kliq…drug testing…Luger’s edge…the ‘Lex Express’ tour…Plus more…more…MORE!!!

YouShoot: Bob Holly

YouShoot is reserved for only those most provocative, and for this edition the controversial badass Bob Holly agreed to face his public! This is YouShoot, and guests agree to let fans have at them…and anything goes!

And the fur gets flying here! The uncensored, unrelenting questions from you had Bob swinging right back.

From Cappotelli to Lesnar, everything is covered and Bob backs down from no one. Bob Holly … Bully? Coward? Or misunderstood?

You be the judge for another edition of the series that changed the game…YouShoot!

YouShoot: Sandman

Sandman takes the YouShoot pledge and ducks no question in this 2 hour and 20 minute edition of the wildest shoot-style series ever…YouShoot!

Sit back, crack open a cold one, and see Hak answer the questions sent by YOU. It’s all the fun and games you’ve come to expect from the YouShoot series.

