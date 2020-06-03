wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds The Best of Nikki Cross, NEW March Mayhem, More
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include the Best of Nikki Cross, NEW March Mayhem, and more. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Tremendously Awkward w/ Dan Barry & Bill Carr: The Revolt!
Everyone’s favorite Dick Duo are back with the Tremendously Awkward Video Podcast, this episode features a very polarizing tag team, The Revolt. Join Zane, Caleb, Dan & Bill for a rousing discussion of all things revolting, awkward, tremendous and tremendously revolting awkward.
NEW: March Mayhem – Night 1 – Torrington, CT (3/10/07)
1. Romeo Roselli vs. Jason Blade
2. Talia & Short Sleeve Sampson vs. Kurt Adonis & Ariel
3. Jerry Lawler Interview
4. Michael Sane vs. Fred Curry, Jr.
5. Jay Lethal vs. Josh Daniels
6. Ron Zombie vs. Texas Outlaw
7. Xavier vs. Samoa Joe
8. Sex & Violence vs. Jerry Lawler & Jim Neidhart
NEW: March Mayhem 2008 – Torrington, CT (3/15/08)
1. Battle Royal
2. Rob Eckos vs. Jason Blade
3. “Velvet Sky” Talia Madison vs. Roxxi Laveaux
4. Jalil Salaam vs. Brian Anthony
5. Kurt Adonis & The Torrington Executioner vs. Ryan Bingham & Ron Zombie
6. Teddy “The Tank” Reade vs. Xavier
7. Michael Sane vs. Jerry Lawler
8. Booker T vs. AJ Styles
NEW: Electric City Slam (11 – 03 – 2007)
1. Pre-Show Interviews
2. Supreme Lee Great vs. The Dynamic Sensation
3. Rob Eckos & Alere vs. Talia & Doink
4. Romeo Roselli, Ricky Landell & Brian Anthony vs. Sgt. Slaughter,
David Dean & Todd Bargella
5. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
6. NEW Heavyweight Title Match – Jason Blade vs. Xavier
7. Joey Mercury vs. Jerry Lawler
8. World Heavyweight Title Match – Christian Cage vs. Kurt Angle
NEW: Interactive – Episode 3: The Road to Salvation
Episode 3 of NEW: Interactive, with JT Dunn. Catch these episodes LIVE on Youtube, every Sunday at 8pm, where you can chat, comment, and ask questions with your favorite NEW stars!
NEW: Interactive – Episode 4: A Scout’s Honor
Episode 4 of NEW: Interactive, with “Manscout” Jake Manning. Catch these episodes LIVE on Youtube, every Sunday at 8pm, where you can chat, comment, and ask questions with your favorite NEW stars!
IWA Mid-South – 2007 Ted Petty Invitational – Night 1
Josh Abercrombie vs. Ricochet
Joker vs. CJ Otis
Eddie Kingston vs. Human Tornado
Davey Richards vs. B.J. Whitmer
Devon Moore vs. Dysfunction
Mike Quackenbush vs. Billy Roc
Brent Albright vs. Tank
Brandon Thomaselli vs. Joey Ryan
Drake Younger vs. “Spyder” Nate Webb
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Nigel McGuiness
Chris Hero vs. Too Cold Scorpio
Chuck Taylor vs. Jimmy Jacobs
IWA Mid-South 2008 Ted Petty Invitational – Night 1
Prince Mustafa Ali vs. Egotistico Fantastico
Dave Taylor vs. Tracy Smothers
Bobby Fish vs. Too Cold Scorpio
Sara Del Rey vs. Trik Davis
Drake Younger vs. Too Tuff Tony
Chuck Taylor vs. Cassandro
Sami Callihan vs. Chris Hero
Necro Butcher vs. Eddie Kingston
Josh Raymond vs. Tyler Black
Ace Steel vs. Ares
Michael Elgin vs. Ricochet
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jimmy Jacobs
Loser Leaves Town: Dingo vs. Jaysin Strife
The Best Of Nikki Cross
Before she was the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Nikki Cross was ruling ICW as the Best Of The Galaxy!
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk, Booker T, Christian on Weigh In on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Storyline During WWE Backstage
- Jaxson Ryker Controversial 2019 Black Lives Matter Comments Surface Where He Said People of Color Need to ‘Realize How Good They Have It’
- Jim Cornette Discusses Shawn Michaels Threatening To Not Show Up, Making Demands During WrestleMania 14 Weekend
- Bray Wyatt Reveals That Sid Vicious Destroyed One Of His Toys When He Was A Kid Backstage In WCW