Highspots Wrestling Network Adds The Best of Nikki Cross, NEW March Mayhem, More

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include the Best of Nikki Cross, NEW March Mayhem, and more. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Tremendously Awkward w/ Dan Barry & Bill Carr: The Revolt!

Everyone’s favorite Dick Duo are back with the Tremendously Awkward Video Podcast, this episode features a very polarizing tag team, The Revolt. Join Zane, Caleb, Dan & Bill for a rousing discussion of all things revolting, awkward, tremendous and tremendously revolting awkward.

NEW: March Mayhem – Night 1 – Torrington, CT (3/10/07)

1. Romeo Roselli vs. Jason Blade

2. Talia & Short Sleeve Sampson vs. Kurt Adonis & Ariel

3. Jerry Lawler Interview

4. Michael Sane vs. Fred Curry, Jr.

5. Jay Lethal vs. Josh Daniels

6. Ron Zombie vs. Texas Outlaw

7. Xavier vs. Samoa Joe

8. Sex & Violence vs. Jerry Lawler & Jim Neidhart

NEW: March Mayhem 2008 – Torrington, CT (3/15/08)

1. Battle Royal

2. Rob Eckos vs. Jason Blade

3. “Velvet Sky” Talia Madison vs. Roxxi Laveaux

4. Jalil Salaam vs. Brian Anthony

5. Kurt Adonis & The Torrington Executioner vs. Ryan Bingham & Ron Zombie

6. Teddy “The Tank” Reade vs. Xavier

7. Michael Sane vs. Jerry Lawler

8. Booker T vs. AJ Styles

NEW: Electric City Slam (11 – 03 – 2007)

1. Pre-Show Interviews

2. Supreme Lee Great vs. The Dynamic Sensation

3. Rob Eckos & Alere vs. Talia & Doink

4. Romeo Roselli, Ricky Landell & Brian Anthony vs. Sgt. Slaughter,

David Dean & Todd Bargella

5. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

6. NEW Heavyweight Title Match – Jason Blade vs. Xavier

7. Joey Mercury vs. Jerry Lawler

8. World Heavyweight Title Match – Christian Cage vs. Kurt Angle

NEW: Interactive – Episode 3: The Road to Salvation

Episode 3 of NEW: Interactive, with JT Dunn. Catch these episodes LIVE on Youtube, every Sunday at 8pm, where you can chat, comment, and ask questions with your favorite NEW stars!

NEW: Interactive – Episode 4: A Scout’s Honor

Episode 4 of NEW: Interactive, with “Manscout” Jake Manning. Catch these episodes LIVE on Youtube, every Sunday at 8pm, where you can chat, comment, and ask questions with your favorite NEW stars!

IWA Mid-South – 2007 Ted Petty Invitational – Night 1

Josh Abercrombie vs. Ricochet

Joker vs. CJ Otis

Eddie Kingston vs. Human Tornado

Davey Richards vs. B.J. Whitmer

Devon Moore vs. Dysfunction

Mike Quackenbush vs. Billy Roc

Brent Albright vs. Tank

Brandon Thomaselli vs. Joey Ryan

Drake Younger vs. “Spyder” Nate Webb

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Nigel McGuiness

Chris Hero vs. Too Cold Scorpio

Chuck Taylor vs. Jimmy Jacobs

IWA Mid-South 2008 Ted Petty Invitational – Night 1

Prince Mustafa Ali vs. Egotistico Fantastico

Dave Taylor vs. Tracy Smothers

Bobby Fish vs. Too Cold Scorpio

Sara Del Rey vs. Trik Davis

Drake Younger vs. Too Tuff Tony

Chuck Taylor vs. Cassandro

Sami Callihan vs. Chris Hero

Necro Butcher vs. Eddie Kingston

Josh Raymond vs. Tyler Black

Ace Steel vs. Ares

Michael Elgin vs. Ricochet

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jimmy Jacobs

Loser Leaves Town: Dingo vs. Jaysin Strife

The Best Of Nikki Cross

Before she was the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Nikki Cross was ruling ICW as the Best Of The Galaxy!