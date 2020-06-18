Highspots Wrestling Network Adds PCW Grandslam, YouShoots With Ken Anderson, Tony Atlas, More

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include PCW Grandslam, YouShoot with Tony Atlas and Ken Anderson and more. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Ego’s Amigos KTB & Tony Deppen

On this episode Ethan aka Julian is joined by KTB & Tony Deppen. These boys go into some detail about how they want to receive their Ribera Jacket but they hate the steak. Mr. Danger 4 Life!

Topics Include:

-GCW

-Marko

-Real Life

-Trampy or Base?

-Sting is lurking

-No Job

-Julian or Ethan

-Name Change Gimmick

-Cocaine & Ass Cheeks

-TB1

– Ribera Jackets

Plus much more!

Spitting Venum: Arez

Spittin’ Venum with RobViper returns to talk with rising star & master of ‘Strange Style’ Arez! Hear about his beginnings where he trained with Fenix & Pentagon Jr., his journey throughout the wacky wild world of independent wrestling throughout Mexico & his recent breakthrough into the United States. Arez recounts experiences working in let’s just say… less than ideal circumstances & explains the difficult process of working your way up for many years just for a chance to be seen by one of the major companies in Mexico. All this in his own words of course with English translation as well.

PCW Grandslam 2020 Saturday 14 March at the State Basketball Centre, Melbourne, Australia

PCW Ignition Championship: Cass Stone vs Nate Cross

Robbie Thorpe vs Trikki

Pick your Poison match: Lucas Daniels vs. Sammy Falcon

Fatal 4-Way: WAIK vs. Charlie Matthews vs. Syd Parker vs. JJ Furno

PCW Tag-Team Championship: The Stallones vs. The Black Diamonds

Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match for the PCW National Championship and RB4K Heavyweight Championship: Mark Kage vs. Ryan Rapid

YouShoot: Mr. Anderson

Misterrrrrrrrrrrr……

Okay enough already! You’ll see that fans can’t get enough of the gimmick as they give it right back to Ken Anderson in his appearance on YOUSHOOT! Anderson has taken the oath and answers the fans as they sound off on everything from Bob Holly to his firing. Anderson isn’t afraid to open up and name names when it comes to who he thinks stabbed him in the back in WWE. *cough* Cena *cough*

It’s more R rated fun with an outspoken dude with heat with more people than he knew! It’s Mr Anderson…

ANDERSON…on YOUSHOOT!

YouShoot: Tony Atlas

Mr. USA” Tony Atlas has wrestled all over the world and for every major federation…but that’s not what makes him an incredible YouShoot guest. Rather, Tony is 100% open and honest about his feelings on…well…everything!

We told you to ask him anything and you sure did. By the end of the more than two hours of questions, we’re sure Tony will never quite be the same! But neither will we as Tony shoots on facewalking, fetishes, racial tensions, rats, steroids, CM Punk, and so much more.

Hilarious…uncensored…out of control…YOUSHOOT!

Southern States Wrestling May 5, 1995 – Sampson Center – Fall Branch, TN

-Justin St. John vs. Scott Sterling

-Iron Man vs. Eddie Bruiser

-Southern States Tag Titles The Death Riders (c) vs. The Christian Brothers

-Beau James vs. Dan Cooley

-Southern States Title Mike Samson vs. Steve Flynn (c)

-Battle Royal