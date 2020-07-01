Highspots Wrestling Network Adds IWA Mid-South, Pro Wrestling Rampage Events

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They new IWA Mid-South and Pro Wrestling Rampage events. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Tremendously Awkward w/ Dan Barry & Bill Carr: VINCENT

He hates Matt Taven, He loves the devil, man. Get Tremendously Awkward with VINCENT!

IWA Mid-South June 11, 2005 “Something To Prove” – Philadelphia, PA

1. IWA Mid-South Documentary

2. Delirious vs. Josh Abercrombie

3. CM Punk vs. Homicide

4. MsChif vs. Allison Danger vs. Mickie Knuckles

5. Tracy Smothers vs. Claudio Castagnoli with Jade Chung

6. Tables Match – Eric Priest & Chad Austin vs. Davey Andrews & Shane Hagadorn vs. Eddie Kingston & BJ Whitmer vs. Ryan Boz & Trik Davis vs. B-Boy & Brandon Thomaselli vs. Sal & Vito Thomaselli

7. Bad Breed (Ian & Axl Rotten) & Nate Webb vs. Toby Klein, Mad Man Pondo & JC Bailey

8. Gauntlet Match featuring Arik Cannon, Danny Daniels, Chris Hero & Jimmy Jacobs

9. Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher (wow, must see match)

PWR – February 2, 2019 – PWR Gets An Attitude: Are U Ready

Megabyte Ronnie vs Rex Atkins

JJ Rumham vs Toryn Flight

PWR Lake Erie Championship: Vince Valor (C) vs Liam Carr

Terrell Kenneth vs Dave Bentley

PWR Heavyweight Championship: Jimi the Hippie (C) vs Marcus Knight

PWR Tag Team Championship: The Covenant (C): Benett Cole & James Sayga vs Patron Saints of Professional Wrestling: Nick Marek & Dakoda Orion

Asylum (also known as Stone Rockwell) vs Brandon Thurston

Billy Gunn vs John Rodin

Mexican Deathmatch: Pentagon JR VS Arez (Rare Footage)

Very rare and violent Mexican deathmatch between Pentagon JR and Arez!

Pro Wrestling Rampage – March 9, 2019 – Erie, Pennsylvania – Rampage Rumble 2019

John Rodin vs Asylum (Also known as Stone Rockwell)

Terrell Kenneth vs Anthony Musso

Marcus Knight w/ Mr. Scratch vs Toryn Flight

PWR Lake Erie Championship: Vince Valor (C) vs Megabyte Ronnie