Highspots Wrestling Network Adds IWA Mid-South, Pro Wrestling Rampage Events
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They new IWA Mid-South and Pro Wrestling Rampage events. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Tremendously Awkward w/ Dan Barry & Bill Carr: VINCENT
He hates Matt Taven, He loves the devil, man. Get Tremendously Awkward with VINCENT!
IWA Mid-South June 11, 2005 “Something To Prove” – Philadelphia, PA
1. IWA Mid-South Documentary
2. Delirious vs. Josh Abercrombie
3. CM Punk vs. Homicide
4. MsChif vs. Allison Danger vs. Mickie Knuckles
5. Tracy Smothers vs. Claudio Castagnoli with Jade Chung
6. Tables Match – Eric Priest & Chad Austin vs. Davey Andrews & Shane Hagadorn vs. Eddie Kingston & BJ Whitmer vs. Ryan Boz & Trik Davis vs. B-Boy & Brandon Thomaselli vs. Sal & Vito Thomaselli
7. Bad Breed (Ian & Axl Rotten) & Nate Webb vs. Toby Klein, Mad Man Pondo & JC Bailey
8. Gauntlet Match featuring Arik Cannon, Danny Daniels, Chris Hero & Jimmy Jacobs
9. Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher (wow, must see match)
PWR – February 2, 2019 – PWR Gets An Attitude: Are U Ready
Megabyte Ronnie vs Rex Atkins
JJ Rumham vs Toryn Flight
PWR Lake Erie Championship: Vince Valor (C) vs Liam Carr
Terrell Kenneth vs Dave Bentley
PWR Heavyweight Championship: Jimi the Hippie (C) vs Marcus Knight
PWR Tag Team Championship: The Covenant (C): Benett Cole & James Sayga vs Patron Saints of Professional Wrestling: Nick Marek & Dakoda Orion
Asylum (also known as Stone Rockwell) vs Brandon Thurston
Billy Gunn vs John Rodin
Mexican Deathmatch: Pentagon JR VS Arez (Rare Footage)
Very rare and violent Mexican deathmatch between Pentagon JR and Arez!
Pro Wrestling Rampage – March 9, 2019 – Erie, Pennsylvania – Rampage Rumble 2019
John Rodin vs Asylum (Also known as Stone Rockwell)
Terrell Kenneth vs Anthony Musso
Marcus Knight w/ Mr. Scratch vs Toryn Flight
PWR Lake Erie Championship: Vince Valor (C) vs Megabyte Ronnie
