Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Multiple Alpha-1 Wrestling Events

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include multiple Alpha-1 Wrestling events, including Alpha-1 MatRats 2 and Alpha-1 Deadly Encounter from February 2020. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Tremendously Awkward: Andy Williams

Team Trememdous themselves bring the interrogation room to your living room as they host a brand new shoot interview series for the Highspots Wrestling Network and the very first guest is a doozy! Welcome Andy to the hot seat and Bill’s lap, (literally). You may know Andy from the quintessential southern Gospel band, Every Time I Die but from henceforth he will be know as Granpa Potatah!

The Interview w/ Alicia Atout: Ray Lyn

The Interview Queen is back and this episode is cray cray…because Ray Lyn is in the house!

Get out a jar of peanut butter and a bottle of tequila and strap in for a fun interview with the McAwesome one!

Plus enjoy 4 bonus matches from Queens Of Combat!

Alpha-1: MatRats 2 (Sept 2016) – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Cheech vs Young Myles

Joey Kings and Josh Alexander vs Scotty O’Shea

Dominic Garrini vs Alex Daniels

Dick Justice and Swoggle vs The Black Spades (Justin Sane and Lionel Knight)

Elimination Match: Curt Stallion vs Davey Vega vs Gavin Quinn vs Rickey Shane Page

Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title Match: Alessandro Del Bruno vs Shane Sabre

Alpha-1 Tag Team Title Match: The Theory Of Evolution (Jim Nye and Space Monkey) vs Team IOU (Kerry Awful and Nick Iggy)

Alpha Male Title Match: Heidi Lovelace vs Kobe Durst

Alpha-1: The Purge 2 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

ACH vs Alex Daniels

A1 Zero Gravity Title Match: Space Monkey vs Gregory Iron

A1 Zero Gravity Title Match: Space Monkey vs Dominic Garrini

Dr Daniel C Rockingham vs Steve Brown vs Rob Matter vs Mark Wheeler vs Eric Cairnie vs Josh Rogen

A1 Tag Team Title Match: Cody Rhodes and Ethan Page vs Virus (Gavin Quinn and Josh Alexander)

King Of Hearts 2017 Qualifying Match: Shane Sabre vs MJF

Freelance Wrestling Title, Elimination Match: Stevie Fierce vs. Dominic Garrini vs Curt Stallion vs Matt Knicks

A1 Alpha Male Title Match: Kobe Durst vs Rickey Shane Page

Alpha-1: Immortal Kombat 7 from Hamilton, ON, Canada – May 2019

For the Alpha Male Title: Kobe Durst (c) vs Sami Callihan

For the Alpha-1 Wrestling Tag Team Titles: Space Pirates (c) vs Savage Society vs Lotus

Josh Prohibition vs Josh Alexander

Ladder Match: Contract For Any Title, Any Time, Any Place: Danny Adams vs Justin Sane vs Trey Miguel vs Mark Wheeler vs Jake Parnell vs Jody Threat vs Anthony Greene

David Arquette vs Ethan Page

Rickey Shane Page and BMD vs Eric Cairnie and Cheech

Moose vs Josh Briggs

Alpha-1: Deadly Encounter (Feb 2020)

1 Tag Team Title Four Way Elimination Match: A1 Originals VS Fight Or Flight VS Space Pirates VS Sad Buds

Kylie Rae & Veda Scott VS Allie Kat & Jody Threat

A1 Zero Gravity Title: Dan The Dad (c) VS Rohit Raju

A1 Outer Limits Title Hardcore Elimination Match: Steve Brown VS Matthew Justice VS Holden Albright VS Eric Ryan

IWTV Title: Warhorse VS Mike Bailey

Josh Alexander VS Kody Lane VS Isaias Velazquez

A1 Alpha Male Title: Mark Wheeler VS Gregory Iron