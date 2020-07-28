wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Multiple Alpha-1 Wrestling Events
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include multiple Alpha-1 Wrestling events, including Alpha-1 MatRats 2 and Alpha-1 Deadly Encounter from February 2020. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Tremendously Awkward: Andy Williams
Team Trememdous themselves bring the interrogation room to your living room as they host a brand new shoot interview series for the Highspots Wrestling Network and the very first guest is a doozy! Welcome Andy to the hot seat and Bill’s lap, (literally). You may know Andy from the quintessential southern Gospel band, Every Time I Die but from henceforth he will be know as Granpa Potatah!
The Interview w/ Alicia Atout: Ray Lyn
The Interview Queen is back and this episode is cray cray…because Ray Lyn is in the house!
Get out a jar of peanut butter and a bottle of tequila and strap in for a fun interview with the McAwesome one!
Plus enjoy 4 bonus matches from Queens Of Combat!
Alpha-1: MatRats 2 (Sept 2016) – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Cheech vs Young Myles
Joey Kings and Josh Alexander vs Scotty O’Shea
Dominic Garrini vs Alex Daniels
Dick Justice and Swoggle vs The Black Spades (Justin Sane and Lionel Knight)
Elimination Match: Curt Stallion vs Davey Vega vs Gavin Quinn vs Rickey Shane Page
Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title Match: Alessandro Del Bruno vs Shane Sabre
Alpha-1 Tag Team Title Match: The Theory Of Evolution (Jim Nye and Space Monkey) vs Team IOU (Kerry Awful and Nick Iggy)
Alpha Male Title Match: Heidi Lovelace vs Kobe Durst
Alpha-1: The Purge 2 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
ACH vs Alex Daniels
A1 Zero Gravity Title Match: Space Monkey vs Gregory Iron
A1 Zero Gravity Title Match: Space Monkey vs Dominic Garrini
Dr Daniel C Rockingham vs Steve Brown vs Rob Matter vs Mark Wheeler vs Eric Cairnie vs Josh Rogen
A1 Tag Team Title Match: Cody Rhodes and Ethan Page vs Virus (Gavin Quinn and Josh Alexander)
King Of Hearts 2017 Qualifying Match: Shane Sabre vs MJF
Freelance Wrestling Title, Elimination Match: Stevie Fierce vs. Dominic Garrini vs Curt Stallion vs Matt Knicks
A1 Alpha Male Title Match: Kobe Durst vs Rickey Shane Page
Alpha-1: Immortal Kombat 7 from Hamilton, ON, Canada – May 2019
For the Alpha Male Title: Kobe Durst (c) vs Sami Callihan
For the Alpha-1 Wrestling Tag Team Titles: Space Pirates (c) vs Savage Society vs Lotus
Josh Prohibition vs Josh Alexander
Ladder Match: Contract For Any Title, Any Time, Any Place: Danny Adams vs Justin Sane vs Trey Miguel vs Mark Wheeler vs Jake Parnell vs Jody Threat vs Anthony Greene
David Arquette vs Ethan Page
Rickey Shane Page and BMD vs Eric Cairnie and Cheech
Moose vs Josh Briggs
Alpha-1: Deadly Encounter (Feb 2020)
1 Tag Team Title Four Way Elimination Match: A1 Originals VS Fight Or Flight VS Space Pirates VS Sad Buds
Kylie Rae & Veda Scott VS Allie Kat & Jody Threat
A1 Zero Gravity Title: Dan The Dad (c) VS Rohit Raju
A1 Outer Limits Title Hardcore Elimination Match: Steve Brown VS Matthew Justice VS Holden Albright VS Eric Ryan
IWTV Title: Warhorse VS Mike Bailey
Josh Alexander VS Kody Lane VS Isaias Velazquez
A1 Alpha Male Title: Mark Wheeler VS Gregory Iron
