Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Ego’s Amigos w/ Brian Myers, Alpha 1 The Otherside
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include Ego’s Amigos with Brian Myers and also Alpha 1 Wrestling The Otherside. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Ego’s Amigos Brian Myers
It’s time for another Ego’s Amigos with host Ethan Page played by Julian and one of those guys who loves wrestling figures.
Topics Include:
-Getting Released Again
-Major Wrestling Figure Pod
-Sparkling Seltzer’s
-IMPACT
-Broski
Plus much more!!!
Highspots Live with Proud and Powerful
Enjoy a free interview with host Jake Manning and AEW superstars Proud and Powerful. This interview was conducted as part of our Inner Circle special auction. Sit back and hear how Santana and Ortiz rose to the top of the tag team ranks in professional wrestling.
The Fireside Chat with Sammy Guevara Hosted by “Man Scout” Jake Manning
“Jake, Are you sure you still have time to edit this Fireside Chat with with Sammy Guevara?” – Everyone at Highspots.com
“Of Course I’ll knock this out in a day or two after my trip” – Jake
10 WEEKS LATER
Welcome to this almost forgotten about edition of the Fireside Chat which was recorded in June well before the Summer Rae episode. This Fireside Chat took so long to be released because Jake insisted on editing this one because Sammy and him had so much fun during the filming of this one he wanted to relive it. You can see Sammy and Jake become friends before your very eyes while they discuss Sammy’s career and the prime of Jake’s career which took place when Sammy was 10 years old. So much is covered in this interview but here is a list of topics that will NOT be discussed.
Favorite Monster Energy Drinks
Blackjack Lanza
Anything related to the Pacific Northwest
and SO MUCH MORE?
Grab another log and throw it on the fire and enjoy the Fireside Chat with Sammy Guevara
Alpha-1: The Otherside – Sunday, June 30th, 2019 – From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – Featuring:
Ryan Davidson, Holden Albright and Terrell Kenneth vs Allie Kat, Jody Threat and Michael Wolf
Pat Buck vs Kody Lane
Alpha Male Title Match: Kobe Durst vs Ethan Page
TJP vs Jeff Cobb vs Trey Miguel
Alpha-1 Tag Team Title Match: The Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) vs Space Pirates (Space Monkey and Shane Sabre) vs Lotus
Colt Cabana and Swoggle vs Danny Adams and Mark Wheeler
Zero Gravity Title, Lumberjack Match: BMD vs Justin Sane
