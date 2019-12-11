Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Fireside Chat With Brian Pillman Jr., TCW Best of 2019, and Girlfight Cards

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new events for Northeast Wrestling and PCW, along with a new Besties: Jimmy Jacobs edition. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Jake Manning’s Fireside Chat with Brian Pillman Jr.

The 2nd edition of the Fireside Chat is brought to you by The Comedy Store, CBD and League of Legends. This interview was recorded on Wrestlecade Weekend 2019 and out of all the talent on the show Brian Pillman Jr. was the first person Jake Manning asked to side down for a Fireside Chat. Mostly so Brian & Jake could talk about their less than perfect match they had in Niles, Ohio for Northeast Wrestling. A lot of ground is covered on this Fireside Chat but here is a list of topics that they WILL NOT be talking about.

Best Mullets in Pro Wrestling

Nintendo 64 WCW Mayhem game

The God Damn Candyman

Herb Abrams UWF

and SO MUCH MORE

Grab a log and throw it on the fire and enjoy the Fireside Chat with Brian Pillman Jr.

Aprox. Running Time: 1 hour 15 mins

GirlFight Wrestling: Midnight Girlfight 4

Girlfight Wrestling: Midnight Girlfight 4 filmed in Jumping Jeffersonville,Indiana at The Arena

An 8 team inter gender tag team tournament

First round: Charlie Kruel & Akira VS Kimber Lee & Zachary Wentz

First Round: Zoey Skye & Adam Slade VS Allie Kat & Shawn Kemp

First Round: Ella & Titan VS Savanna Stone & James Brady

First Round: Billie Starkz & Johnathan Wolf VS Mickie Knuckles & Mad Man Pondo

Plus Semifinals & Finals!

AML: The Day After (2019)

AML Wrestling presents it’s biggest show of the year, THE DAY AFTER! Filmed in Wondrous Winston-Salem, NC the day after Wrestlecade!

Ethan Page VS Blanco Loco

Prestige Championship Match: Colby Corino VS Billy Brash

Kris Statlander VS Kenzie Paige

Jason Kincaid VS Willie Mack VS Matt Justice w/ Bill Alfonso

AML Tag Team Chmapionship Match Street Fight: The Dawsons (c) VS The Gymnasty Boyz

AML Championship Match: CW Anderson w/ Miss Brittany Marie (c) VS George South

Scott Eiland Memorial Rumble

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) VS King Shane Williams w/ Queen Taylor

TCW Best of 2019: The Jeremy Makepeace Collection

One of our TIDAL regulars recently posted his top matches of 2019, and a great chunk of them were from TCW so I asked him to narrow it down to his choice. So this is the Best of TIDAL 2019′ in the eyes of one fan, not from the company.

HT Drake vs BradyPhillips vs Chuck Mambo vs Joe Nelson

Joseph Conners vs Boris Koslov

Candyfloss vs Chikara

Roxxy vs Candyfloss

Will Kroos vs Stixx

Will Kroos vs Sebb Strife

Joe Nelson vs JJ Barker

Rampage Brown vs Speedball Mike Bailey

David Graves vs Kevin Lloyd

Ophidian vs Joe Nelson

Roxxy vs Rhio vs Natalie Sykes

TCW Year 6: No Regrets 29-11-19

TCW World Championship: David Graves vs. Rampage Brown

TCW Tag Team Championships: Crashboat vs. Crown of Thorns

Will Kroos vs. Cody Hall

Suger Dunkerton vs. Martin Kirby

Rhio vs. Natalie Sykes

Eliza Roux vs. Taonga vs. Lory

Soner Dursun vs. Joe Wade

The Lion Kings vs. Brady Phillips & Dara Diablo

Breaking Kayfabe: Raven

Scott Levy, or Raven as he’s known by fans, is credited with having a great “wrestling mind.” Just so happens that mind garnered an IQ of 143 and landed Levy in Mensa. But as with great gifts, often comes great stories of struggle and pain.

Let Sean lead the way into that mind and the life of Levy. A life that left a young Levy starved for attention by a cold, affectionless father who also lived a life in the public eye as the managing editor of the National Enquirer. Learn from the inside how the world’s most infamous paper operated in its heyday, and the toll it took on family.

So get ready to spend more than 90 minutes with a guy who happens to have as many personality disorder diagnoses as he does brilliance. Part therapy, part interview…all shoot. It’s the series that reminds us “they’re people.”

Back To The Territories: Stan Hansen

After legendary wrestler and promoter Rikidozan conceded operations of Japan’s wrestling landscape, two men were given the keys to that kingdom. Those men, Antonio Inoki and Shohei Baba, would work together both in the ring as a team and also running the promotion. That is until Inoki and Baba parted to form their own respective promotions.

American “gaijin” made fortunes and often swore allegiance to one or the other promoter, touring Japan for either All Japan or New Japan. And tonight’s guest worked for both and became Japan’s most famous gaijin. Join Stan Hansen as he and host Jim Cornette trace the history of Japanese wrestling from Rikidozan up through Inoki and Baba’s split, and through Hansen’s amazing run in All Japan Pro Wrestling. Get ready to hit yet another territory and hop on the bus with Stan, Abby, Brody, DiBiase and head Back to the Territories!

Kayfabe Commentaries presents Supercard: Hacksaw Duggan Re-Experiences Royal Rumble ’88

Just what on earth was a Royal Rumble? Well prior to early 1988 no one had an answer for that, but they soon would as the WWE was about to launch a new and long-lasting twist on the battle royal. Our guest for this edition of the show can claim the distinction of being the winner of the first Royal Rumble match, and he was an unlikely choice.

THE CONCEPT

Who knew this would become one of the WWE’s tentpole PPV’s for years and years to come. Hacksaw was just lucky to be in the thing, after his recent firing!

THE SCANDAL

Less than a year prior, Duggan and the Iron Sheik would be caught in scandal as they exposed the business and endangered Vince McMahon’s family friendly product.

THE SHOT

Head back to 1988 for this inaugural event which was not yet a pay-per-view…but would soon become one of their big 4!

Bombshells w/ Leva Bates: Santana Garrett & Kimber Lee

They weren’t gonna stay silent forever! Two more dynamic lady stars are here for zany host Leva Bates for another edition of Bombshells!

This time, Santana Garrett opens up on her journeys in the business and her many, many titles won along the way. Fans love her, the ladies want to work with her… and the guys want to buy her used socks. True story, yo.

Then the fiery Kimber Lee sits down with Leva and discusses the crossover from being a trained ballerina to an ass-kicking lady wrestler.

Get ready y’all… two more bombshells!!!

Attitude: Terri Runnels

Who better to team up for a controversial stroll into pro wrestling TV production than a daring writer, an androgynous, flamboyant statuette come to life, and his cigar chomping glamour queen?

Back in the vaunted Attitude Era, Vince Russo paired with Dustin Runnels and his then-wife Terri to create an onscreen sensation that the wrestling world, and angry advertisers, couldn’t ignore! Now, in this edition of Vince Russo’s Attitude, Terri Runnels sits with Vince to explore everything that made the angle unforgettable!

Head back to the unpredictable, unforgettable days of pro wrestling in this episode of Vince Russo’s Attitude!

Guest Booker: JJ Dillon

WRITING WRESTLING TELEVISION

Hear how WWE did it. SEE how we do it.

The most crucial aspect of pro wrestling’s salability, its television, is explored here. The man who wrote WWE television beside Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson for years, JJ Dillon, joins us to explore the art and science of doing just that – writing wrestling television.

When should a run-in be employed?

How to use promos and packages?

How does one choose a TV arena?

What does it mean politically if Wrestler A makes the save for Wrestler B on TV?

We gave JJ a fictional pay-per-view supercard from the early 90s era and gave him one month of TV with which to advance the angles. See how JJ uses the weekly A and B shows, as well as a Saturday Night Network Special to build up to the pay-per-view at month’s end. He then books the results of that big card.

JJ shows us how to use just the right amount of exposure for select angles for a most effective build-up. The booker’s job doesn’t end there, as we hear about the very delicate practice of employing diplomacy in dealing with the “big egos/TV time” equation.

Timeline of WCW: 1990 Jim Cornette

t’s 1990 and things are about to change. One of wrestling’s most celebrated managers and bookers would see his successful tenure in WCW come to an abrupt end. There would be Black Scorpions, a Mysterious Pearl, and a fake Sting, among other things, to keep fans riveted. But perhaps it’s what we weren’t able to see that makes this year all the more interesting.

Head back to the tumultuous year of 1990 with Jim Cornette as he draws back the curtain on the booking decisions, ratings, and the blowouts with WCW head honcho Jim Herd in this entertaining and informative edition of the Timeline series. We will show you the WCW/TBS documents as Jim narrates the story that would prove to be the end of his run with the company…in all the glorious detail you’d expect from Timeline and the spellbinding rancor you’d expect from Cornette!

Timeline of WCW: 1997 Kevin Nash

With the nWo in full swing, there seemed no way that WCW could lose the momentum they’d built. Huge stars appeared on TV weekly as Nash, Hall, Syxx, Hogan, Savage, Flair, Bret and Sting were red hot and would drive ratings high. Starrcade would deliver WCW’s highest buyrate in 1997 as well.

Now head inside that operation with one of the engineers of the nWo, Kevin Nash. Join Kev for this 3 hour journey into WCW and hear about putting all the pieces together and playing the game of wrestling politics to perfection.

Nash is open and honest as usual and holds no opinion close to the vest. It all goes on the table and if you ever wondered what was going on inside the company during the glory days of the nWo…wonder no more!!! From the contracts to the characters…it’s all here in this edition of Timeline: The History of WCW!

Timeline of ECW: 1994 Shane Douglas

The ongoing history of wrestling’s most dangerous and innovative oraganization in recent times, rolls on! This edition is very special as we tackle the beginning of ECW’s “hardcore era”, as Eastern became Extreme. This 1994 edition is told by the man that was at the center of that transition, as he grabbed a mic, threw down a belt, and changed wrestling history.

Going extreme, the promo, Coraluzzo and Heyman, Terry Funk’s influence, creating the franchise, transforming Dreame

Timeline of ECW: 1998 New Jack

The effects of the hardcore revolution were well felt by 1998 and their reach was wide, penetrating into the major feds and showing them how to have a little “attitude.” So much so that WWE and WCW were now plucking talent right out of ECW and giving them contracts to appear on a massive national stage.

As talent came and went, New Jack remained on board and watched the ECW machine crank away. But were there cracks in the surface? Were bad decisions beginning to lay the groundwork for the end of the company?

The “Timeline: The History of ECW” series rolls on as New Jack takes us to a time when he started to see signs that things were taking a turn, however subtle. Add this one to the collection of the complete and honest history of the bingo hall badasses!

YouShoot: Vampiro

From the shadows emerges this most mysterious figure, now prepared to open up to the YOUSHOOT fans. Vampiro has taken the YOUSHOOT oath and agreed to talk about everything personal and professional that you asked. From his time in Mexico, to current day in Lucha Underground this international talent is outspoken and totally outrageous on all topics. Vampiro is very amusing and comical but can also go dark…WAY dark, when touching on his forays into the paranormal.

Vampiro fields your questions about WCW, his troubled relationship with Konnan, voodoo, drugs, oh, and nailing all the telenovella actresses that Univision could serve up!

Get ready…it’s another uncensored and outrageous YOUSHOOT!

YouShoot: ICP

WARNING: Wicked Clown spotting on your screen! The most outrageous duo in music have come to take the YouShoot oath…ask ANYTHING and they will answer it! What will probably surprise you is the passion and love these cats have for music. Fer real!

Join the one and only Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope as they welcome Juggalos and haters alike to their YOUSHOOT.

Shaggy and J agree to face their public in this uncensored show where YOU are the host…

Youshoot: Missy Hyatt

Missy requests your presence for an intimate evening of stimulating conversation, laughter, and provocative revelations. With no questions off limits, Missy promises to go all the way. But you must be able to handle her!

She’s getting ready for you…She’s slipping into something special…A spritz of perfume… Adjusting the bra straps…Come on in.

YouShoot: Chyna

She has been a magnet for controversy since bursting onto the wrestling scene. Chyna knows how to grab headlines, whether it’s when she began wrestling men, winning titles, mixing it up on The Surreal Life, or joining Vivid Video.

And now her ultimate headline…opening up to YOU! Chyna has taken the YouShoot oath and agreed to take all of your questions! Waltman? Check. Hunter? Check. The YouShoot Games? Check. Steph? Check.

You wanted her…now you got her. Get ready to spend a night with Chyna!

YouShoot: Kevin Nash

Hang on kids, we’re off for a wild ride with Big Sexy on the latest edition of the show that changed the shoot genre forever! And we’re headed all over the place with Nash… from the bar to the vineyard to the locker room, Kevin Nash opens up and fires like the straight shooter he is. Whether we’re talking about the boys, the girls, or John Travolta’s wandering hands, Kevin is answering everything you got and more… on the one, the only…YOUSHOOT!

Wrestling’s Most…Crappy Gimmicks

The stars are back to count down your votes of the CRAPPIEST ideas wrestling has ever come up with. The experts at WRESTLECRAP gave us a list of their top 20 selections and you voted the list down to a precious, crappy 5!

What were the gimmicks that made us groan, laugh, or downright ashamed to be watching wrestling? Check out pro wrestling’s first countdown show as the season 2 stars rate your selections and share their thoughts…

…on WRESTLING’S MOST…CRAPPY GIMMICK!