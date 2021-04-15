wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Monsters of the Mat and NEW: Studio Wars
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including NEW: Studio Wars, Monsters of the Mat, and more:
NEW: Studio Wars – Episode 14
1) Club Cam w/Nikii Duke & Tony Vega vs Gio Galvano
2) Ichiban vs Shawn Donavan
3) Vita Von Starr vs Becca
4) Zachariah Gibbs vs Dutch w/Vita Von Starr
5) Nico Silva vs Matias
ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS A KICK OUT AT 2!
Celebrate the holidays with all of us in the five-sided ring!
Featuring
Steve Migs vs Great Bambina vs Chase James vs Thomas Orion vs Milky Burrado -Deck the Hall Brawl
Jordan Oasis vs Nick Wayne – 2 Out of 3 Falls
Kendall Marie & Yung Strife vs Pitfall Jones & Evan Fury vs JaCub Oso & Brian Cook
Cody Chhun vs “The Ripper” Jack Stevens
Danika Della Rouge vs Xavier Young
“JC Jr” Zebadiah Saint’s Birthday Bash
*WARNING: Programs contains Strong Coarse Language & Thematic Elements
Ebony Experience
Booker-T -vs- Beachboy Shawn Summers -7:18
Ebony Experience. -vs- Lazor’s 1&2 – 7:41
Booker & Stevie Ray
( Harlem Heat)
Booker T -vs- Action Jackson. – 5:50
Booker T -vs- “Maniac” Mike Davis. – 4:11
Booker T – vs – Alex “Pug” Porteau. – 9:18
Booker T -vs – Super Destroyer – 5:58
“Return Match”
Booker T – vs – Alex “Pug” Porteau. – 12:11
Body Slam and Bedlam 1.0
Hot Stuff Eddie Gilbert-vs – Terry Garvin
The Total Package – vs – The Masked – 2:58
Lex Luger Marauder
Scott Putski -vs- Sweet Daddy Falcons -7:50
Mr. USA Tony Atlas -vs- The Bird Man – 11:00 KoKo B Ware
Brian Ferrar – vs- The Viper. – 4:03
Junk Yard Dog -vs- Trent Knight – 4:50
Soultaker -vs- Kerry Von Erich – 9:37
Monsters of The Mat
Armed and Dangerous Vol 1 of 2
Dan Barry, The Besties & Friends: LIVE FROM WRESTLECON
Live at Wrestlecon- Day 1 w/ Jake Manning
Live at Wrestlecon- Day 2 w/ Dan Barry
More Trending Stories
- Edge On Originally Thinking He Would Face Randy Orton At WrestleMania 37, Daniel Bryan Being Added To Match
- Fan Who Attended WrestleMania Week Events Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Miz Shows Off Physical Transformation From Start Of Year (Pics)
- Ivelisse Alleges ‘Mistreatment’ by AEW Coach, Claims Thunder Rosa Was Trying to Sabotage Her