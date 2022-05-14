Highspots Wrestling Network Adds NEW Flippin’ Out, Jeff Jarrett: The Chosen One

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including Northeast Wrestling’s Flippin’ Out, Jeff Jarrett: The Chosen One, and more. You can check out the updated Highspots listing below:

Northeast Wrestling: Flippin’ Out (NEW Arena – Bethany, CT – 5/7/22)

1) J. Heru vs “The Lost Soul” Keith Youngblood

2) Handicap Match: Bulldog Pittman & Lorenzo Vendetta vs Kerr

3) Duke of Danger & Ray Jaz vs Battle Academy (Chris Battle & Hunter Tarca)

4) Dutch vs Wrecking Ball Legursky

5) RJ Rude vs Victorious BRG

6) Rebecca Scott vs Nikii Duke with Special Guest Referee: Little Mean Kathleen

7) NEW LIVE! Championship: KC Navarro vs JT Dunn (c)

8) Vito addresses the future of “Mr. Northeast Wrestling” Brian Anthony

9) Northeast Wrestling Championship: Flip Gordon vs Dan Maff (c)

10) 6-Man Tag: Channing Thomas & Brick City Boyz (J. Cruz & Victor Chase) vs Jay Lethal & Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn)

AML Wrestling: Fortune Favors the Bold April 24th 2022 The Maddawg Center Kernersville, NC

1. White Mike vs Gustavo vs Zuka King

2. The Dawson Brothers vs TDT and Bojack

3. Andrew Everett vs George South

4. Colby Corino vs Axton Ray

5. TIM (c) vs Cyrus the Destroyer for the AML Wrestling Prestige Championship

6. The Lineage (c) vs Exotic Youth for the AML Wrestling World Tag Team Championships

7. Caprice Coleman (c) vs Brad Attitude for the AML Wrestling Championship **I QUIT MATCH**

Jeff Jarrett: The Chosen One

A career retrospective on the Chosen One himself. Opponents include Jerry Lawler, Dr. Tom Prichard, ‘El Leon’ Apolo and more!

*Guitar-On-A-Pole Match (bro)* Jeff Jarrett vs. Billy Joe Travis

*Six-Man Tag* Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Jack Funk & Chris Adams vs. Buddy Roberts & Beauty and the Beast

*Cage Match* Jeff Jarrett vs. Dr. Tom Prichard

Jeff Jarrett vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jeff Jarrett vs. Glamour Boy Shane

Jeff Jarrett vs. “El Leon” Apolo