Highspots Wrestling Network Adds New Shoot Conversations With Chris Hero, New Library on Jan. 1

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including new episodes of Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero:

Shoot Conversations w/ Chris Hero: Jeff Gaylord

Chris sits down with Jeff Gaylord for another interesting look at the history of professional wrestling in a brand new “Shoot Conversation”

Shoot Conversations w/ Chris Hero: JONAH

Chris is back with another epic installment of Shoot Conversations, featuring JONAH! Learn how young J Rock grew up a nerdy wrestling fan in Australia, made his way to Japan for NOAH and conquered the world!

11.26.21 – The Windy City Classic XVI – AAW Pro – 115 Bourbon Street – Merrionette Park, IL

Contender’s Match – Lady Frost vs. Charli Evans vs. Christi Jaynes vs. Sierra

Silas Young vs. Manders

AAW Women’s Championship Match – Allysin Kay vs. Skye Blue

Ladder Match – Brayden Lee vs. Gringo Loco vs. SCHAFF vs. Jake Lander vs. Jah-C vs. Hartenbower vs. Storm Grayson vs. Ren Jones

Bourbon Stree Fight – Hakim Zane/Karam vs. Ace Austin/Myron Reed

Russ Jones vs. Larry D

AAW Tag Team Championship Match – Jake Something/Dante Leon vs. Ace Perry/Hammerstone

Contender’s Match – Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann vs. Davey Vega vs. Brody King

AAW Heavyweight Championship Match – Fred Yehi vs. Mat Fitchett