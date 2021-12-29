wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds New Shoot Conversations With Chris Hero, New Library on Jan. 1
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including new episodes of Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero:
Shoot Conversations w/ Chris Hero: Jeff Gaylord
Chris sits down with Jeff Gaylord for another interesting look at the history of professional wrestling in a brand new “Shoot Conversation”
Shoot Conversations w/ Chris Hero: JONAH
Chris is back with another epic installment of Shoot Conversations, featuring JONAH! Learn how young J Rock grew up a nerdy wrestling fan in Australia, made his way to Japan for NOAH and conquered the world!
11.26.21 – The Windy City Classic XVI – AAW Pro – 115 Bourbon Street – Merrionette Park, IL
Contender’s Match – Lady Frost vs. Charli Evans vs. Christi Jaynes vs. Sierra
Silas Young vs. Manders
AAW Women’s Championship Match – Allysin Kay vs. Skye Blue
Ladder Match – Brayden Lee vs. Gringo Loco vs. SCHAFF vs. Jake Lander vs. Jah-C vs. Hartenbower vs. Storm Grayson vs. Ren Jones
Bourbon Stree Fight – Hakim Zane/Karam vs. Ace Austin/Myron Reed
Russ Jones vs. Larry D
AAW Tag Team Championship Match – Jake Something/Dante Leon vs. Ace Perry/Hammerstone
Contender’s Match – Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann vs. Davey Vega vs. Brody King
AAW Heavyweight Championship Match – Fred Yehi vs. Mat Fitchett
NEW LIBRARY LAUNCHES JAN 1….✨✨🚀 #HSWNhttps://t.co/iBntuyDZJa
— #HSWN (@HighspotsWN) December 29, 2021
