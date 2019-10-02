Highspots Wrestling Network Adds NEW Wrestling Under the Stars, Kelly Klein Interview & More

– New content has been added to the Highspots Wrestling Network including shows from NEW and AAW, a Kelly Klein interview and more. The most recent content added to the streaming service includes:

* Besties: Jimmy Havoc

The Besties in the World are back with Jimmy F’N Havoc on this episode of Besties. So kick back crack open some cold ones and get F’d up with the guys.

* The Interview w/ Alicia Atout: Kelly Klein

Alicia Atout is back with her new series, we’re simply calling “The Interview” and her 2nd guest is the two time WOH champ, Kelly Klein.

* Bonus Match: Kelly Klein vs. Kris Statlander

* Wrestling Under the Stars Tour 2019 – 8.17.19

1. InZanely Rude vs. The Perfect Gamble

2. Renee Young & Mick Foley addresses the crowd

3. “Man Scout” Jake Manning vs. Mike Verna

4. Luchasaurus vs. Chris Battle

5. Rhino vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

6. NEW Tag Team Championship Match: Keith Youngblood & Jerry “The King” Lawler vs. King Brian Anthony & Duke of Danger

7. NEW Championship Match: JT Dunn vs. Christian Casanova vs. Darby Allin

8. Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. JT Dunn & Christian Casanova

9. “Thrillride” Jimmy Preston w/ Jared Silberklet vs. CazXL w/nZo

8.30.19 – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night 2 – AAW Pro

* Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night 2 – 8.30.19

1. Colt Cabana vs. Josh Alexander

2. Myron Reed vs. Laredo Kid

3. Curt Stallion vs. Eddie Kingston

4. Ace Romero vs. PACO

5. AAW Heritage Championship: Ace Austin vs. Clayton Gainz vs. Jake Atlas vs. Willie Mack vs. Jack Something

6. Tournament Semifinal Match #1

7. Tournament Semifinal Match #2

8. LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs. Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Pental El Zero M)

9. Besties in the World (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega) & Jessicka Havok vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Went, Dezmond Xavier, & Trey Miguel)

10. AAW Heavyweight Championhip: Kris Statlander vs. Sami Callihan

11. Tournament Final

* AAW Pro – The Best of 2010

* 18.RIPTIDE Pride of Brighton – 6.8.19

* RCW Christmas Crash 2018 – 12.15.18