Highspots Wrestling Network Adds PCW and Alpha-1 Events

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include PCW: Summer Series 2021 and Alpha-1: Phantom of the Banquet Hall. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Besties the Carload

The Besties have strong-armed us #HSWN into letting them do this. They claim we wanted it but we have evidence that fat Glacier asked for it. So sit back and feel like your riding in the car as we present Besties the Carload.

Topics Include:

-They Wanted This

-ECW Trivia

-Oklahoma

-Drive Thru Strip Clubs

-No Pay, We Steal

-Rook Hates This

Plus much more!!!

Alpha-1: Phantom Of The Banquet Hall

Alpha-1 Wrestling DVD September 24, 2017 “Phantom of the Banquet Hall” – Hamilton, ON

1. Dominic Garrini vs. Paco Gonzalez

2. A1 Zero Gravity Championship: Gregory Iron(c) vs. Shane Sabre vs. Space Monkey

3. Besties in the World vs. Western Med Connection

4. Alex Daniels vs. Curt Stallion

5. Team Ego (Cheech, Eric Cairnie & Ethan Page) vs. Team GQ (Danny Adams, Donovan Danhausen & Gavin Quinn)

6. No DQ: Mark Wheeler vs. Steve Brown

7. A1 Alpha Male Championship: ACH vs. Alessandro del Bruno vs. Josh Alexander vs. Kobe Durst(c)

PCW Summer Series 2021 – Grand Final

PCW Summer Series Grand Final

Saturday 30 January 2021

Melbourne, Australia

Emman The Kid vs. Royce Chambers vs. JJ Furno

PCW Ignition Championship – Nate Cross vs. WAIK

Tables Match – Ryan Rapid vs. Lucas Daniels

PCW National Championship – Mark Kage vs. Mad Dog McCrea

PCW Tag-Team Championship – The Black Diamonds vs. The Sly Guys

Kellyanne vs. Aysha (with Karl Grove)

Summer Series Grand Final – Cass Stone vs. Barry O’Leary