Highspots Wrestling Network Adds PWG: Mystery Vortex and Queens of Combat 41

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include PWG: Mystery Vortex 6 and Queens of Combat 41. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

PWG: Mystery Vortex 6

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents “Mystery Vortex 6” held May 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

Singles Match

Tony Deppen vs. Trey Miguel

Singles Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Chuck Taylor

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match

Jeff Cobb (Champion) vs. Jonathan Gresham (Challenger)

Three-way Match

Jake Atlas vs. Brody King vs. Trent?

Singles Match

Jungle Boy vs. Puma King

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier – Champions) vs. Flamita & Rey Horus (Challengers)

Guerrilla Warfare Match

Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela

Queens Of Combat 41: Caged Queens

Queens Of Combat presents QOC 41 “ Caged Queens”

Featuring the Quarterfinals, Semis, and Finals of the Queen’s Ransom Tournament granting the winner a future title shot at anytime!

Non Tournament Action

Savannah Evans VS Lynzee Pike VS Kayla Kassidy VS Charlie Kruel

Randi West & ThunderKitty VS Sadie Lee Moss & Selina Rose

QOC Tag Team Championship Match

So Flo UnSanctioned (c) VS Lindsay Snow & Lady Frost

QOC Championship Cage Match

Diamante (c) VS Tasha Steelz

AMW-TV Episode 192: May 9, 2020

AMW-TV 192

We take a look at a classic match between Eddie Browning and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Larry D.

We Will catch up with Eddies young Tag Team partner Marty Clay.

Tomorrow’s TV Main Event takes us back to AMW SUMMERBASH 2018 see Kyle Maggard vs The Progressive Liberal Dan Richards in a NO HOLDS BARRED, ANYTHING GOES, LAST MAN STANDING MATCH.

Original Air Date: May 9, 2020

Still Smokin’ – 30th March 2014

Joe Coffey vs. Brian Kendrick

ICW Zero-G Title Match

Mark Coffey (c) vs. Fergal Devitt

Paul London defeats Kid Fite

ICW Tag Team Title Three Way Ladder Match

The Sumerian Death Squad (Michael Dante & Tommy End) vs. The Bucky Boys (Davey Boy & Stevie Boy) vs. The New Age Kliq (BT Gunn & Dickie Divers)

Grado vs. Mikey Whiplash

Joe Hendry vs. Damian O’Connor

ICW Heavyweight Title Four Way Match

Jack Jester (c) vs. Chris Renfrew vs. Sabu vs. Wolfgang

YouShoot: Al Snow

Al Snow always has something to say…and usually to wrestling fans. Snow seems on an unending quest to help educate the fan on various aspects of the sport. So when given the chance to answer the public in the YouShoot forum, he agreed.

Problem is, Al doesn’t always have the most courteous manner in addressing that public. Well, neither do you! In this hilarious YouShoot, you and Al mix it up in the forum of ideas. Whether it’s the “best match on the card” or the origin of the term “kayfabe,” Mr. Snow is ready to make you a little smarter.

Think you can handle it? Give it a shot with this brand new YouShoot!