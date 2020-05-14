wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds PWG: Mystery Vortex and Queens of Combat 41
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include PWG: Mystery Vortex 6 and Queens of Combat 41. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
PWG: Mystery Vortex 6
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents “Mystery Vortex 6” held May 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA
Singles Match
Tony Deppen vs. Trey Miguel
Singles Match
Orange Cassidy vs. Chuck Taylor
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match
Jeff Cobb (Champion) vs. Jonathan Gresham (Challenger)
Three-way Match
Jake Atlas vs. Brody King vs. Trent?
Singles Match
Jungle Boy vs. Puma King
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match
The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier – Champions) vs. Flamita & Rey Horus (Challengers)
Guerrilla Warfare Match
Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela
Queens Of Combat 41: Caged Queens
Queens Of Combat presents QOC 41 “ Caged Queens”
Featuring the Quarterfinals, Semis, and Finals of the Queen’s Ransom Tournament granting the winner a future title shot at anytime!
Non Tournament Action
Savannah Evans VS Lynzee Pike VS Kayla Kassidy VS Charlie Kruel
Randi West & ThunderKitty VS Sadie Lee Moss & Selina Rose
QOC Tag Team Championship Match
So Flo UnSanctioned (c) VS Lindsay Snow & Lady Frost
QOC Championship Cage Match
Diamante (c) VS Tasha Steelz
AMW-TV Episode 192: May 9, 2020
AMW-TV 192
We take a look at a classic match between Eddie Browning and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Larry D.
We Will catch up with Eddies young Tag Team partner Marty Clay.
Tomorrow’s TV Main Event takes us back to AMW SUMMERBASH 2018 see Kyle Maggard vs The Progressive Liberal Dan Richards in a NO HOLDS BARRED, ANYTHING GOES, LAST MAN STANDING MATCH.
Original Air Date: May 9, 2020
Still Smokin’ – 30th March 2014
Joe Coffey vs. Brian Kendrick
ICW Zero-G Title Match
Mark Coffey (c) vs. Fergal Devitt
Paul London defeats Kid Fite
ICW Tag Team Title Three Way Ladder Match
The Sumerian Death Squad (Michael Dante & Tommy End) vs. The Bucky Boys (Davey Boy & Stevie Boy) vs. The New Age Kliq (BT Gunn & Dickie Divers)
Grado vs. Mikey Whiplash
Joe Hendry vs. Damian O’Connor
ICW Heavyweight Title Four Way Match
Jack Jester (c) vs. Chris Renfrew vs. Sabu vs. Wolfgang
YouShoot: Al Snow
Al Snow always has something to say…and usually to wrestling fans. Snow seems on an unending quest to help educate the fan on various aspects of the sport. So when given the chance to answer the public in the YouShoot forum, he agreed.
Problem is, Al doesn’t always have the most courteous manner in addressing that public. Well, neither do you! In this hilarious YouShoot, you and Al mix it up in the forum of ideas. Whether it’s the “best match on the card” or the origin of the term “kayfabe,” Mr. Snow is ready to make you a little smarter.
Think you can handle it? Give it a shot with this brand new YouShoot!
