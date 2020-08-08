Highspots Wrestling Network Adds PWG SIXTEEN and Alpha-1 Deadly Encounter This Week

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include multiple Alpha-1 Wrestling events, including Alpha-1: Deadly Encounter. PWG: SIXTEEN has also been added. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

PWG: SIXTEEN

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents “Sixteen” held July 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

“Uptown” Andy Brown vs. Trey Miguel

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus vs. Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, & Puma King

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Jungle Boy

Brody King vs. David Starr

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Ladder Match: The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier – Champions) vs. LAX (Ortiz & Santana – Challengers)

Alpha-1: Maximum Effort 2 (June 2019) – From Oshawa, Ontario, Canada

Bailey and Veda Scott vs Danny Adams and Mark Wheeler

Manders vs Kody Lane

The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia and Philly Collins) vs The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander)

JT Kirk vs Danhausen

Alpha Male Title Match: Kobe Durst vs Warhorse Jake Parnell vs Bear Bronson

Steve Brown, Eric Cairnie and Eddy Only vs Allie Kat, Jody Threat and Gregory Iron

Zero Gravity Title Match: BMD vs VSK

Oshawa Street Fight: Savage Society (Holden Albright and Terrell Kenneth) vs Space Pirates (Space Monkey and Shane Sabre)

Alpha-1: Deadly Encounter (Feb 2020)

A1 Tag Team Title Four Way Elimination Match: A1 Originals VS Fight Or Flight VS Space Pirates VS Sad Buds

Kylie Rae & Veda Scott VS Allie Kat & Jody Threat

A1 Zero Gravity Title: Dan The Dad (c) VS Rohit Raju

A1 Outer Limits Title Hardcore Elimination Match: Steve Brown VS Matthew Justice VS Holden Albright VS Eric Ryan

IWTV Title: Warhorse VS Bailey

Josh Alexander VS Kody Lane VS Isaias Velazquez

A1 Alpha Male Title: Mark Wheeler VS Gregory Iron

Creative Has Nothing For You Comp (Vol 1)

Creative Has Nothing For You starring Colt Cabana & Marty Derosa.

Wrestling Open Forum: 8.1.20 – Big E Title Run/Indies Running Shows

On this week’s episode of the WOF Show Patrick and Dutch discuss the potential singles push for Big E and how they would book at title win and then give their opinions on whether independent wrestling companies should or should not be running events during the pandemic. Enjoy!

UWA Elite Homecoming: Full Circle

UWA Elite returns to where it all began at “UWA Elite Homecoming: Full Circle”.

UWA Elite Champion Robbie Roller defends his Championship against KTB and Hedges in a Triple Threat Match!

“The Wretched” Bowes and Brandon The Bull collide in a “Dog Collar Match” for the UWA Elite iChampionship!

Eric Corvis puts the UWA Elite Iron Man Championship on the line against “Sweet Cheeks” Joey Silver!

Plus… King Tek looks for revenge against “The Dark Angle” Vincent Valentine and much more!

Onita Vs Tremont (No Rope Barbwire Exploding Deathmatch)- Main Event Only

Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table: Sex Ferguson