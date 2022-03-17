wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Shoot Conversation w/ Danhausen, SHIMMER Vol. 19-21
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including AAW Alive and SHIMMER Volumes 19-21 and more. You can check out the updated Highspots listing below:
Shoot Conversations w/ Chris Hero: Donovan Danhausen & DANHAUSEN!
WATCH OR BE CURSED! Chris Hero sits down with the very nice, very evil Danhausen! He also forced and coerced Danhausen to put on his human makeup and interviews Donovan Danhuasen about his journey to become DANHAUSEN. Enjoy this very nice interviewhausen!
Donavan Danhausen Interview: 2hr 41min
DANHAUSEN Interview (Very Nice): 38 Minutes
SHIMMER Volume 19
The first-ever SHIMMER Battle Royal kicks off SHIMMER Volume 19, held “rumble style,” with thirty-second entry intervals. Plus Cheerleader Melissa takes on Mercedes Martinez, LuFisto battles Rain, Nikki Roxx returns against Nicole Matthews, and more!
SHIMMER Women Athletes present
SHIMMER Volume 19
Berwyn, IL
7.05.08
SHIMMER Championship Match: MsChif vs. Jetta
Cheerleader Melissa vs. Mercedes Martinez
Ariel vs. Sara Del Rey
LuFisto vs. Rain
Allison Danger vs. Jennifer Blake
Nikki Roxx vs. Nicole Matthews
Lorelei Lee vs. Amazing Kong
Ashley Lane & Nevaeh vs. Cat Power & Veronika Vice
Serena Deeb vs. Danyah
Shark Girl vs. Portia Perez
Rumble Style Battle Royal
SHIMMER Volume 20
The 20th edition in the SHIMMER series features MsChif putting the SHIMMER Championship on the line against “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez. Also on the card is the match that SHIMMER fans voted their 2008 Match of the Year, as Cheerleader Melissa takes on LuFisto for the first time ever! Plus Sara Del Rey vs. Serena Deeb, Ashley Lane & Nevaeh vs. the International Home Wrecking Crew, and more!
SHIMMER Women Athletes presents
SHIMMER Volume 20
Berwyn, IL
7.05.08
SHIMMER Championship Match: MsChif vs. Mercedes Martinez
Cheerleader Melissa vs. LuFisto
Serena Deeb vs. Sara Del Rey
Nikki Roxx vs. Ariel
Ashley Lane & Nevaeh vs. Rain & Jetta
Daffney vs. Cat Power
Danyah vs. Amazing Kong
Allison Danger & Jennifer Blake vs. Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews
Shark Girl vs. Veronika Vice
SHIMMER Volume 21
MsChif and Daizee Haze square off in the main event of SHIMMER Volume 21 in a rematch of their Volume 14 bout, but this time the SHIMMER Championship is on the line! Plus the first SHIMMER Tag Team Champions are crowned in a six team Gauntlet Match to determine the inaugural title holders.
SHIMMER Women Athletes presents
SHIMMER Volume 21
Berwyn, IL
10.19.08
SHIMMER Championship Match: MsChif vs. Daizee Haze
Cheerleader Melissa vs. Amazing Kong vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Ariel
Tag Team Championship Gauntlet
Ashley Lane & Nevaeh vs. Lexie Fyfe & Malia Hosaka vs. Rain & Jetta vs. LuFisto & Jennifer Blake vs. Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews vs. Madison Eagles & Jessie McKay
Wesna Busic vs. Amber O’Neal
Nikki Roxx vs. Danyah
Daffney vs. Cat Power
Lorelei Lee vs. Miss Natural
Serena Deeb vs. Sara Del Rey
Wresting War Classics: Kevin Sullivan and Woman
‘Cosmic Cookies’ Interview
Purple Haze & Kevin Sullivan w/ Angel vs Chauncy Johnson & Tom Brandi
Grunts n Groans with BlackJack Mulligan, Woman Interview
Purple Haze & Kevin Sullivan w/ Angel vs Steve Apollo & Robert Van Winkle
Purple Haze & Kevin Sullivan vs. Blackjack Mulligan and Kendall Windham
Purple Haze & Kevin Sullivan w/ Angel in tag-team action
Kevin Sullivan and Bob Roop vs Scott Enroe and Frankie Lane
Kevin Sullivan (w/Woman) vs Rudy Diamond
Kevin Sullivan vs Hercules Ayala
Kevin Sullivan vs Jumpin’ Joe Savoldi
Kevin Sullivan, Purple Haze, & Ron Slinker vs Jumpin’ Joe Savoldi, Blackjack Mulligan, & Hercules Ayala
Kevin Sullivan, Purple Haze Mark Lewin vs. Mike Kahlua & Chris Galahad
Rated Hardcore
A collection of some of the craziest and most violent matches in the Savoldi Family Vault!
*Cage Match*: Balls Mahoney vs. ‘El Leon’ Apolo (IWA-PR)
*Barbed Wire Match*: ‘Gentleman’ Chris Adams vs. Steve Austin (USWA-TX)
*Anything Goes Tag Match*: Jerry Lawler & Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Austin Idol & Tommy Rich (Memphis)
*Hardcore Rules*: Ricky Banderas vs. Slash Venom (IWA-PR)
