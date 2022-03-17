Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Shoot Conversation w/ Danhausen, SHIMMER Vol. 19-21

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including AAW Alive and SHIMMER Volumes 19-21 and more. You can check out the updated Highspots listing below:

Shoot Conversations w/ Chris Hero: Donovan Danhausen & DANHAUSEN!

WATCH OR BE CURSED! Chris Hero sits down with the very nice, very evil Danhausen! He also forced and coerced Danhausen to put on his human makeup and interviews Donovan Danhuasen about his journey to become DANHAUSEN. Enjoy this very nice interviewhausen!

Donavan Danhausen Interview: 2hr 41min

DANHAUSEN Interview (Very Nice): 38 Minutes

SHIMMER Volume 19

The first-ever SHIMMER Battle Royal kicks off SHIMMER Volume 19, held “rumble style,” with thirty-second entry intervals. Plus Cheerleader Melissa takes on Mercedes Martinez, LuFisto battles Rain, Nikki Roxx returns against Nicole Matthews, and more!

SHIMMER Women Athletes present

Berwyn, IL

7.05.08

SHIMMER Championship Match: MsChif vs. Jetta

Cheerleader Melissa vs. Mercedes Martinez

Ariel vs. Sara Del Rey

LuFisto vs. Rain

Allison Danger vs. Jennifer Blake

Nikki Roxx vs. Nicole Matthews

Lorelei Lee vs. Amazing Kong

Ashley Lane & Nevaeh vs. Cat Power & Veronika Vice

Serena Deeb vs. Danyah

Shark Girl vs. Portia Perez

Rumble Style Battle Royal

SHIMMER Volume 20

The 20th edition in the SHIMMER series features MsChif putting the SHIMMER Championship on the line against “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez. Also on the card is the match that SHIMMER fans voted their 2008 Match of the Year, as Cheerleader Melissa takes on LuFisto for the first time ever! Plus Sara Del Rey vs. Serena Deeb, Ashley Lane & Nevaeh vs. the International Home Wrecking Crew, and more!

SHIMMER Women Athletes presents

Berwyn, IL

7.05.08

SHIMMER Championship Match: MsChif vs. Mercedes Martinez

Cheerleader Melissa vs. LuFisto

Serena Deeb vs. Sara Del Rey

Nikki Roxx vs. Ariel

Ashley Lane & Nevaeh vs. Rain & Jetta

Daffney vs. Cat Power

Danyah vs. Amazing Kong

Allison Danger & Jennifer Blake vs. Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews

Shark Girl vs. Veronika Vice

SHIMMER Volume 21

MsChif and Daizee Haze square off in the main event of SHIMMER Volume 21 in a rematch of their Volume 14 bout, but this time the SHIMMER Championship is on the line! Plus the first SHIMMER Tag Team Champions are crowned in a six team Gauntlet Match to determine the inaugural title holders.

SHIMMER Women Athletes presents

Berwyn, IL

10.19.08

SHIMMER Championship Match: MsChif vs. Daizee Haze

Cheerleader Melissa vs. Amazing Kong vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Ariel

Tag Team Championship Gauntlet

Ashley Lane & Nevaeh vs. Lexie Fyfe & Malia Hosaka vs. Rain & Jetta vs. LuFisto & Jennifer Blake vs. Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews vs. Madison Eagles & Jessie McKay

Wesna Busic vs. Amber O’Neal

Nikki Roxx vs. Danyah

Daffney vs. Cat Power

Lorelei Lee vs. Miss Natural

Serena Deeb vs. Sara Del Rey

Wresting War Classics: Kevin Sullivan and Woman

‘Cosmic Cookies’ Interview

Purple Haze & Kevin Sullivan w/ Angel vs Chauncy Johnson & Tom Brandi

Grunts n Groans with BlackJack Mulligan, Woman Interview

Purple Haze & Kevin Sullivan w/ Angel vs Steve Apollo & Robert Van Winkle

Purple Haze & Kevin Sullivan vs. Blackjack Mulligan and Kendall Windham

Purple Haze & Kevin Sullivan w/ Angel in tag-team action

Kevin Sullivan and Bob Roop vs Scott Enroe and Frankie Lane

Kevin Sullivan (w/Woman) vs Rudy Diamond

Kevin Sullivan vs Hercules Ayala

Kevin Sullivan vs Jumpin’ Joe Savoldi

Kevin Sullivan, Purple Haze, & Ron Slinker vs Jumpin’ Joe Savoldi, Blackjack Mulligan, & Hercules Ayala

Kevin Sullivan, Purple Haze Mark Lewin vs. Mike Kahlua & Chris Galahad

Rated Hardcore

A collection of some of the craziest and most violent matches in the Savoldi Family Vault!

*Cage Match*: Balls Mahoney vs. ‘El Leon’ Apolo (IWA-PR)

*Barbed Wire Match*: ‘Gentleman’ Chris Adams vs. Steve Austin (USWA-TX)

*Anything Goes Tag Match*: Jerry Lawler & Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Austin Idol & Tommy Rich (Memphis)

*Hardcore Rules*: Ricky Banderas vs. Slash Venom (IWA-PR)