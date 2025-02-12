Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr. Confirms He Spoke With WWE Before Signing With AAA

Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr. has confirmed that he had conversations with WWE before he decided to sign with AAA Lucha Libre. As noted, it was confirmed yesterday that Wagner has signed with AAA following his exit from Pro Wrestling NOAH. Wagner spoke with Mas Lucha for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On talking with WWE: “I did my first WWE tryout when I was 19, there’s already a story there, then with the alliance that NOAH and WWE had I had the opportunity to wrestle with some of their talent, and then the talks that were held with the company. Many colleagues are already there, and I’m very proud of them. Congratulations, brothers, because I know how difficult it is to go somewhere else and be waiting for an opportunity. As for me, I choose for myself, my well-being, and that of the person behind the mask is to love this sport, contribute to this sport, and continue sleeping with my mask every day”.

On deciding now wasn’t the right time to join WWE: “You know what the politics of American companies are, it’s nothing we do not know about. They are looking for a standard of tall wrestlers, with good character, and with good physique. Masks are not their thing, there are only three masked wrestlers, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and now Penta, so it wasn’t convenient for me and I have a lot left to do. I’m young, WWE may have something to say in the future but for now, my home is AAA”.