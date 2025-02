Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr Signs With AAA

Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. has officially joined Lucha Libre AAA, debuting at a press conference on February 11th.

Dr. Wagner Jr. revealed his son received numerous offers, including one from WWE. According to Pep S. Caro of Planeta Wrestling, the AAA contract is for one year.

Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. recently concluded his run with Pro Wrestling NOAH in January. 1

Le damos la bienvenida a #LuchaLibreAAA al Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. 👏 pic.twitter.com/bRlLHKv9tu — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 11, 2025