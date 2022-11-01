wrestling / News
Hijo del Vikingo Suffers Injury, Will Be Out Three Weeks
AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo is out of action for the next few weeks due to injury. Vikingo took to his Instagram account to announce that he suffered a dislocated elbow at a show yesterday, noting he’ll be out for around three weeks.
Vikingo wrote:
“Yesterday at the Tlaxcala show I suffered a dislocated left elbow, for which I will be out for about 3 weeks, thanks to all my teammates who supported me, my family, my girlfriend, and my brother @octagonjraaa for staying until the end.”
Vikingo recently secured a visa to work in the United States and is scheduled to make his US debut on December 3rd for AAA. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery.