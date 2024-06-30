Hikaru Shida Advances in Owen Hart Cup Tournament on AEW Collision

Hikaru Shida is the latest to advance in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, defeating Deonna Purrazzo on tonight’s AEW Collision. Shida won with a headkick. At the end of the match, Purrazzo attempted to attack Shida but Thunder Rosa made the save.

Shida will face the winner of the match between Saraya and Mariah May in the semifinals. The winner of the tournament gets an AEW Women’s World title shot at All In.