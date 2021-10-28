Hikaru Shida Advances in TBS Championship Tournament, Attacked By Serena Deeb After

Hikaru Shida has moved on in the TBA Championship Tournament, beating Serena Deeb on AEW Dynamite before getting attacked by Deeb. On tonight’s show, Shida faced Deeb in a first-round match in the tournament and picked up the win to move on.

After the match, Deeb – who has been feuding with Shida as of late – attacked the winner and had to be pulled away from her. Shida now moves to the semifinals of the tournament.

That's win No. 50 for @shidahikaru and she moves on in the TBS Women's Championship Tournament! Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/HYIljvLHa4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021