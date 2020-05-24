wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida Wins AEW Women’s Title At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Hikaru Shida

Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose with a running knee shot to win the AEW Women’s Title at Double or Nothing tonight in a 17 minute match that was well received. Highlights from the match are below.

Hikaru Shida, Ashish

