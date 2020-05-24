wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Wins AEW Women’s Title At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)
Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose with a running knee shot to win the AEW Women’s Title at Double or Nothing tonight in a 17 minute match that was well received. Highlights from the match are below.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
.@shidahikaru is so focused tonight. #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/xmOUtjJaZq
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@shidahikaru isn't playing around!
Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/XQGN3DDPHA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Let's go @shidahikaru! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/a0KQDNLats
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@NylaRoseBeast is going all in! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/CXwirEBpgK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@shidahikaru rules! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/MrFOoHQlVx
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@NylaRoseBeast crushes Shida! 😮 #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/rKMGFwUt6a
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Never underestimate the power of @shidahikaru!! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/sRFxmvk3Tx
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Moments like this mean everything. Congratulations @shidahikaru! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/G3vvDB06PC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Hikaru Shida is your new AEW Women's World Champion after upsetting Nyla Rose 🙌
Watch #AEWDoN NOW on @brlivehttps://t.co/5Cz4i0Ol6w pic.twitter.com/l3PiRYlvO7
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Explains How The Rock Invented The People’s Elbow as a Joke to Amuse The Undertaker
- Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Asuka, NJPW, AEW, ROH, More React To Death of Hana Kimura
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Backstage Reasons Why Paul London Never Became A Top Star in WWE
- Undertaker On His Reaction to the Montreal Screwjob, Coming In Angry the Next Day & Talking With Vince McMahon