Hikaru Shida On Who Her Biggest Threat Is At AEW All In, Her Current Title Run

Hikaru Shida defends her AEW Women’s World Title in a four-way match at All In next weekend, and she spoke about her biggest threat in the match and more. Shida spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On her ring gear for All In: “I’m making my gear. Actually, I just finished for Wembley one… Not this time from video characters. But I think it’s inspired from my special gear before I wear. And I put the Japanese flags, the red circle, and this is my first time, so I think it’s time, and I think finally I deserve to put it [on], so the gear going to be very special for me.”

On the importance of All In: “It’s crazy. It’s crazy. Especially it goes so fast in this couple months. So actually, when Wembley announced, I was like, “Oh, I hope I could go.” But I really didn’t imagine I’m champion. But, yeah, of course this is the biggest show in my life, and it’s going to be the moment I can’t forget in my life. And I feel I’m so ready for the big moment.”

On her current title run compared to her last one: “Yeah, the first run, to be honest, it was felt like scared because I couldn’t hear nothing from fans, and of course I watched social media, but I couldn’t hear actual fans’ voice, and I didn’t know how people think about me as champion and how people think about my reign. But about Dynamite 200, actually I heard the fans’ voice and it was super loud, more than I expected. So finally, I think my whole wrestling career is for the moment. And I realized my second reign, in this reign, most important thing is the fans. So I’m so happy I can stand as champion in front of 80,000 fans. It’s kind of crazy, but I’m so happy.”

On her confidence level going into the match: “It’s so strange, but I don’t feel nervous, and I think I’m so ready about mental, mind, and of course my physical too. I’m so ready and I can bring 120% Shida to Wembley. So I have confidence … I just try to imagine [holding] the title in the middle of the fans every night. So, yeah, I think I can do it.”

On who her biggest threat is at All In: “I think it’s Saraya, because it’s her hometown, and actually I never wrestled against her in the ring. So the All In is the first time. So of course I watched her wrestle, but I worry about that. I know Toni Storm, I know Britt Baker well, but I don’t know Saraya. So that’s the opponent I worry, yeah.”