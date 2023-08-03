wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Comments On Her AEW Women’s Title Win Last Night
August 3, 2023
As previously reported, Hikaru Shida became a two-time AEW Women’s World Champion on last night’s Dynamite, defeating Toni Storm. In a post on Twitter, Shida commented on the achievement.
She wrote: “I did it!! You all did it!! We did it together because I couldn’t do this without you guys! Thank you so much, I heard you this time.”
I did it!! You all did it!! We did it together because I couldn’t do this without you guys! Thank you so much, I heard you this time 😭✨
.
AEW女子チャンピオンに返り咲きました！！… pic.twitter.com/MYI6ii3ZJ3
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) August 3, 2023
