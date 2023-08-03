wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida Comments On Her AEW Women’s Title Win Last Night

August 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Hikaru Shida Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Hikaru Shida became a two-time AEW Women’s World Champion on last night’s Dynamite, defeating Toni Storm. In a post on Twitter, Shida commented on the achievement.

She wrote: “I did it!! You all did it!! We did it together because I couldn’t do this without you guys! Thank you so much, I heard you this time.

