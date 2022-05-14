HIkaru Shida Comments On Being Pulled From Owen Hart Tournament

Hikaru Shida commented on being taken out of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after it was announced on this week’s AEW Rampage, and she doesn’t sound pleased. As noted, it was announced on tonight’s show that Shida is out due to an injury she was said to have suffered during her Philadelphia Street Fight against Serena Deeb. Kris Statlander was announced to be replacing Shida against Red Velvet in the quarterfinals.

Shida posted to Twitter after the announcement and said she worked several matches after the tournament, suggesting she is not in fact injured:

“Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show.

But I seem to have been injured…

Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry.

And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too.”

She went on to post a separate tweet saying she’s happy to see Statlander in the tournament, writing:

“I’m glad from my heart that Kris is in the tournament now.

And I’m gonna try to enjoy sudden holidays in Japan because it has been a while before I had.

Be positive!”

