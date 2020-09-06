wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Defeats Thunder Rosa At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)
Hikaru Shida defeated Thunder Rosa at AEW All Out to retain the AEW Women’s Title. Highlights from the match are below.
Let's go @shidahikaru! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/MeegsNCXnb
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@thunderrosa22 never stops attacking! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/k1PTSJj2i1
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@shidahikaru rocks Rosa with the backbreaker! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/yZajReOzWt
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@thunderrosa22 turns the tables on Shida! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/AvxqKZzFiq
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@thunderrosa22 is pushing Shida to the limit! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/SEXUTrhTrD
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@Thunderrosa22 is looking to be a triple champion after tonight! Will she add the AEW Women's World Championship to her collection?#SHIDAvsROSA#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/xAobb0sfY2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
.@shidahikaru with the big knee strike! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Wwt7yEByLO
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Death Valley Driver from @thunderrosa22! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/z2NVYYPxBI
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Shades of @supercima1115! @shidahikaru with the Meteora! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/7Ni3WAUzXB
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@shidahikaru is on the comeback!#SHIDAvsROSA#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/ZKoT9SovAA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
#LaMeraMera! @thunderrosa22 just keeps fighting back! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Y3VPBu2vaz
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Never count out @shidahikaru! 🙌 #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/ePj6oxKRQg
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
#ANDSTILL #AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/rs0tQd4gC3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
