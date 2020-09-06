Hikaru Shida Defeats Thunder Rosa At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

Hikaru Shida defeated Thunder Rosa at AEW All Out to retain the AEW Women’s Title. Highlights from the match are below.

.@Thunderrosa22 is looking to be a triple champion after tonight! Will she add the AEW Women's World Championship to her collection?#SHIDAvsROSA#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/xAobb0sfY2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020