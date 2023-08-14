Hikaru Shida On Her Goals As AEW Women’s Champion, Cutting Promos

In an interview with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture (via Fightful), Hikaru Shida spoke about her goals in her second reign as the AEW Women’s World Champion. She defeated Toni Storm for the belt two weeks ago and will defend it at AEW All In.

She said: “What I want to do in this reign is what I couldn’t before, so yeah, the interview is one of those. I really want to [do a] promo in the ring, where I couldn’t before because of that worry about the English. But now I feel I can do that. Of course, I want to wrestle many girls in AEW, but I want to build more library. In Japan, we usually have many matches before the title match, and we build the storylines and the fans’ excitement. So I’m happy if I can do that in this reign too.”