Hikaru Shida Hopes Britt Baker Also Competes at AEW All In

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida discussed her upcoming title defense at Wembley Stadium for AEW All In. Shida also expressed that she hoped former champion Britt Baker would be at the event, stating the following (via Fightful):

“I really hope Britt Baker [is] going to be there. Because like I said, this is the biggest show in our history, and me and Britt Baker [were] members from the very beginning, so we are original. We are not friends, but I feel something special connecting with Britt Baker. I know how she feels, standing at Wembley Stadium. She wrestled from the very first pay-per-view, and this is the big moment for us, for AEW. I really know the feeling, so I hope she is there.”

Dr. Britt Baker was the one who previously ended Hikaru Shida’s one-year-plus title reign, beating her to win the belt at AEW Double or Nothing in May 2021. At AEW All In, Hikaru Shida will be defending her title in a Fatal 4-Way match against Toni Storm, Saraya, and one more competitor to be determined later on. The event will be held on Sunday, August 27 and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.