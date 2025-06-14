Hikaru Shida Hopes to Return to AEW, Says Visa Issues Are Making It Difficult

During her latest livestream on Youtube, Hikaru Shida gave an update on her visa status and said she wants to return to AEW once things have been cleared up. She has been away from AEW since November 2024 due to getting the visa renewed.

She said: “I really hope to. Visa, especially nowadays, it’s getting hard. AEW has so many wrestlers and the lawyer has to do so many things. I know it takes time. I hope I can go back to AEW soon. For now, I am enjoying my stay in Japan and getting more energy to wrestle in the US again. I’m looking forward to my comeback. Please wait and I’m so glad if you support me.“