Hikaru Shida Hoping to Have More Promo Time on AEW TV, Talks Respect For Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida is set to defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against Britt Baker at Double or Nothing, and she discussed the upcoming match and more in a new interview. Shida, who has been Women’s World Champion for 368 days and counting, spoke with Sports Illustrated and you can check out some highlights below:

On her on-screen character: “More than being a babyface or a heel, I’ve always tried being myself. I always want to show you Hikaru Shida’s life through my wrestling.”

On wanting to cut more promos on Dynamite: “I understand that TV time is limited, so I’ve kept practicing and waiting for my chance. Please look forward to that.”

On her respect for Baker: “She is the type of person who studies pro wrestling more than anyone else in AEW. Her progress in these years is proof of that.”

On potentially having to chase the title again if she loses it at Double or Nothing: “The most important moments in pro wrestling are the ones after a loss. When I show how I stand again after a tough loss, I think people will understand me better. However, this Double or Nothing is the first time to wrestle in a full arena as the champion for me, and I’ve retained this title until now for this moment.”

On her match with Baker at Double or Nothing: “This match is going to be one of the toughest and most emotional matches in AEW history. Those are two very important elements for a great match. And after it is over, I’ll celebrate my win with all fans at Double or Nothing.”