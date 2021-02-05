Hikaru Shida In Japan Working On AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament

Hikaru Shida has revealed that she is in Japan working on the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament. As reported last night, AEW announced that the tournament will take place in two brackets, one in the US and one in Japan.

Shida noted that she is now in Japan working on the tournament, and had previously noted that she was working on AEW content that reminder her of her days producing shows:”

Sorry I didn't show up on #AEWDynamite for a while but….. I’m working a lot for this!!!!!

And it’ve reminded me of my producing shows🙃

Stay tuned for AEW ladies!! AEW初の女子シングルトーナメントのために色々と動いてます！！

自主興行を思い出す🤪

お楽しみに！！！ pic.twitter.com/meB4YHkSTN — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) January 28, 2021