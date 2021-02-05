wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida In Japan Working On AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament

February 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hikaru Shida Shout AEW All Out

Hikaru Shida has revealed that she is in Japan working on the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament. As reported last night, AEW announced that the tournament will take place in two brackets, one in the US and one in Japan.

Shida noted that she is now in Japan working on the tournament, and had previously noted that she was working on AEW content that reminder her of her days producing shows:”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Hikaru Shida, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading