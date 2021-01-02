Hikaru Shida Is Ready to ‘Slay Zombie’ on Jan. 6

– Hikaru Shida is ready for her upcoming title defense against Abadon on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. She shared some new photos showing her brandishing a sword earlier today, noting, “It’s time to slay Zombie….6th, January. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT”

Shida will defend the AEW Women’s World title against Abadon on the January 6 edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be Night 1 of the New Year’s Smash special. You can view her comments below: