wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Is Ready to ‘Slay Zombie’ on Jan. 6
January 2, 2021 | Posted by
– Hikaru Shida is ready for her upcoming title defense against Abadon on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. She shared some new photos showing her brandishing a sword earlier today, noting, “It’s time to slay Zombie….6th, January. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT”
Shida will defend the AEW Women’s World title against Abadon on the January 6 edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be Night 1 of the New Year’s Smash special. You can view her comments below:
It’s time to slay Zombie….
6th, January.#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1t6sA0FzMy
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) January 2, 2021
🔥SAMURAI vs Zombie🔥
Go and get the ticket!!!!!!!#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT https://t.co/O3Py4HPFXP
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) January 2, 2021
