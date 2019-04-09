wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Officially Signs With AEW
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced a new signing today with Hikaru Shida. You can check out the announcement tweet on her signing with the roster below.
Shida is a 10+ year veteran. She’s 30 years old and was trained by Emi Sakura. She has worked such promotions as Ice Ribbon and Pro Wrestling Wave.
AEW is set to make its promotional debut on May 25 with Double or Nothing. The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Welcome to the Team@shidahikaru is #AllElite #AEW pic.twitter.com/xdHgG33i5s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 9, 2019
