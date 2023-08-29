Hikaru Shida Says Joshi Wrestling Is The Best Style Globally

In a recent Fightful interview, Hikaru Shida shared her thoughts on bringing Joshi style wrestling to AEW. Shida explained that she would like to get more Japanese wrestlers into AEW and open the door for other Joshi performers to follow in her steps. you can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On why she wants to expose bigger audiences to her wrestling: I’m saying this from beginning, the Japanese Joshi style is the best style in the world. I’m so glad to show Joshi style to the world. Japanese wrestling business is much smaller than it is in the United States, so there are a lot of great wrestlers, but we don’t have TV shows, we just have the small streaming [services]. One reason I’m in AEW is to show more Japanese Joshi to the world and I hope that other Joshi wrestlers get a big chance to be a big star and be rich.”

On her desire to see other Joshi wrestlers at AEW: “Yeah, of course. Our roster is so big, I really hope so. Some wrestlers who wrestled in the tournament in Japan [in 2021], I hope they come to the US and wrestle in front of big crowds.”