Hikaru Shida Praises Kenny Omega & Dustin Rhodes For Their Work With AEW Women’s Division

Kenny Omega and Dustin Rhodes have done a lot of work to help out the AEW women’s division, and Hikaru Shida had some praise for them in a recent interview. Shida spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy ahead of AEW All In and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On Kenny Omega’s early work with the women’s division: “I think he worked especially for Joshi because he wrestled in Japan, and he knows how Joshi is good. I always say that Japanese Joshi wrestling is the best in the world, and he helped so much to show that to the world. Also, he can speak Japanese. So he helped so much [with] language, too.”

On Dustin Rhodes’ help behind the scenes: “Dustin, he’s always nice and cheers me up. Of course, he trained female wrestlers and still helps so much.”